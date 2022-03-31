LucidLink Accelerates Expansion and Channel Growth in EMEA with Appointment of Rupert Watson

Jigsaw24 and Avid Veteran to Spearhead the Advancement of Cloud Adoption in Media & Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , an innovative SaaS solution connecting creative teams around the world, today announced the appointment of Rupert Watson as the company's Director of EMEA Alliances and Channels. In his new role, Watson will be responsible for overseeing the growth and expansion of European operations, as well as the accelerated adoption of LucidLink within the Media & Entertainment industry through service providers and technology partners.

Partners have long played an essential role in the company. The LucidLink Partner Program allows MSPs and CSPs to modernize their traditional technology practice with cloud services. The LucidLink Filespaces solution helps channel partners grow revenue, through value-added services, in an industry that is exponentially increasing storage capacity consumption.

"Rupert uniquely understands the challenges and changes confronting global content production. He demonstrated this through his work with us as a reseller, solving real customer problems related to real-time media creation and collaboration over the past two years." said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. "His expertise, credibility, and relationships are a huge asset as we continue to expand our presence across EMEA as companies transition back to working both inside the office and remotely."

Based in the UK, Watson brings over 30 years of industry experience to LucidLink. He joined Avid in 1993 to be part of the transformational change from analog to digital content creation. In 1997, he co-founded root6, a company that redefined the M&E resale market. The company would later be acquired by Jigsaw24 in 2017, with Rupert overseeing the growth and consolidation and of their M&E division.

"There is a tectonic shift occurring in media. Where and how content is being acquired, created, stored, and finished by local and remote teams has been revolutionized by cloud services," said Watson. Traditional on-premise storage and file distribution doesn't offer the speed and flexibility required by modern content creators. LucidLink is leading the new production paradigm by taking complexity out of using the public cloud and streamlining workflow for modern content creatives."

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia.

