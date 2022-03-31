U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.25
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,133.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.75
    +71.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.70
    +3.20 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.08
    -5.74 (-5.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    -8.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    +1.06 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3131
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0220
    +0.1620 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,253.44
    -151.74 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.63
    +3.52 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.89
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

LucidLink Accelerates Expansion and Channel Growth in EMEA with Appointment of Rupert Watson

·3 min read

Jigsaw24 and Avid Veteran to Spearhead the Advancement of Cloud Adoption in Media & Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution connecting creative teams around the world, today announced the appointment of Rupert Watson as the company's Director of EMEA Alliances and Channels. In his new role, Watson will be responsible for overseeing the growth and expansion of European operations, as well as the accelerated adoption of LucidLink within the Media & Entertainment industry through service providers and technology partners.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink)
High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink)

Partners have long played an essential role in the company. The LucidLink Partner Program allows MSPs and CSPs to modernize their traditional technology practice with cloud services. The LucidLink Filespaces solution helps channel partners grow revenue, through value-added services, in an industry that is exponentially increasing storage capacity consumption.

"Rupert uniquely understands the challenges and changes confronting global content production. He demonstrated this through his work with us as a reseller, solving real customer problems related to real-time media creation and collaboration over the past two years." said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. "His expertise, credibility, and relationships are a huge asset as we continue to expand our presence across EMEA as companies transition back to working both inside the office and remotely."

Based in the UK, Watson brings over 30 years of industry experience to LucidLink. He joined Avid in 1993 to be part of the transformational change from analog to digital content creation. In 1997, he co-founded root6, a company that redefined the M&E resale market. The company would later be acquired by Jigsaw24 in 2017, with Rupert overseeing the growth and consolidation and of their M&E division.

"There is a tectonic shift occurring in media. Where and how content is being acquired, created, stored, and finished by local and remote teams has been revolutionized by cloud services," said Watson. Traditional on-premise storage and file distribution doesn't offer the speed and flexibility required by modern content creators. LucidLink is leading the new production paradigm by taking complexity out of using the public cloud and streamlining workflow for modern content creatives."

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia.

For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

Contact: Julie O'Grady
LucidLink
julie.ogrady@lucidlink.com
+1 (650) 269-9989

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucidlink-accelerates-expansion-and-channel-growth-in-emea-with-appointment-of-rupert-watson-301514482.html

SOURCE LucidLink

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Stalled on Wednesday

    The company's CEO did a fine job in a TV interview, but it dredged up long-standing concerns for investors.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • Why RH Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of RH (NYSE: RH) were sliding today after the high-end home furnishings retailer turned in disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, also offered weaker-than-expected guidance for 2022. Home furnishings retailers boomed during the pandemic as Americans spent to adapt to work-from-home and learn-from-home conditions.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • Oil Slumps as U.S. Mulls Bigger Reserve Release to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled on signs the U.S. is considering tapping its reserves again in a potentially massive release aimed at managing inflation and supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Update: Talks

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rising. There’s a New Street-High Price Target.

    Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target on chip maker Nvidia to $410 from $400, citing optimism after the company's investor day.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell Earthward Today

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) sends its spacecraft to extremely lofty heights, but here on our planet, the company's stock obeyed gravity on Wednesday. The shares fell by almost 3%, a steeper decline than the S&P 500 index's 0.6% drop, despite news of a fresh executive appointment. The newest member of Virgin Galactic's executive team is one of the company's pilots, Kelly Latimer.