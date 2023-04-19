LucidLink Filespaces Named 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , the cloud-native file service provider, announced today that their flagship product, LucidLink Filespaces, has been named the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award winner. The award recognizes excellence in innovative new products and services for the media and entertainment industry.

LucidLink is a cloud technology startup that is revolutionizing the way users can access data and collaborate from any location. Our cloud-native file system allows users to stream data directly from the cloud, transforming the cloud into local storage. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink)

LucidLink Filespaces is a breakthrough cloud file service that provides creative professionals with secure, instant access to files stored in the cloud, allowing users to work with large media files as if they were stored locally. With LucidLink Filespaces, users can collaborate seamlessly, access and edit files across virtually every platform and operating system, and share files with anyone, anywhere, at any time.

"We're thrilled to have been recognized with the NAB Product of the Year award," said Peter Thompson , CEO of LucidLink. "This award highlights the transformative impact of LucidLink's technology on the media and entertainment industry, enabling creative professionals to collaborate in real-time from anywhere in the world. Our team is committed to pushing the limits of what's possible with cloud technology and we're excited to continue providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions."

The NAB Show Product of the Year Award is judged by a panel of industry experts who evaluate each product based on its innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the needs of media and entertainment professionals. LucidLink Filespaces stood out for its unique approach to cloud file services, which combines the performance and security of local storage with the flexibility and scalability of the cloud.

For more information, please visit www.lucidlink.com .

About LucidLink

LucidLink gives creative professionals instant access to their data for real-time collaboration from anywhere. Its award-winning SaaS solution, Filespaces, provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run cloud-based workflows for maximum efficiency and productivity in production and post-production environments. The service is compatible with most major cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and IBM. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. Visit us at lucidlink.com .

Story continues

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org .

Media Contact:

Jessica Melton

lucidlink@walkersands.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucidlink-filespaces-named-2023-nab-show-product-of-the-year-award-winner-301802069.html

SOURCE LucidLink