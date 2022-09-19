U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.89
    +26.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,019.68
    +197.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.02
    +86.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.51
    +14.33 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.53
    +0.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.15 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2480
    +0.3420 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,468.10
    -244.80 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.89
    +16.07 (+3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Lucidworks Appoints Michael Sinoway As Chief Executive Officer

Lucidworks
·3 min read
Lucidworks

Experienced Software and Ecommerce Executive Succeeds Longtime CEO Will Hayes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Lucidworks, the leading search solutions provider, today announced that it has appointed experienced software and eCommerce executive, and former head of Aftermarket Performance Group, Michael Sinoway as Lucidworks' new CEO. Sinoway will build upon Lucidworks' success and bring his world-class expertise in scaling customer-driven software and SaaS applications. He succeeds Will Hayes who has led the company since 2013.

Sinoway assumes leadership responsibilities on October 3, 2022. Prior to joining Lucidworks, he was CEO of Aftermarket Performance Group, a B2B eCommerce auto parts company with a dozen business units in the Jeep, truck, and sport compact vehicle segments. Sinoway also led the SaaS data analytics company, MaritzCX, which was acquired by InMoment in early 2020.

"Lucidworks is a recognized leader and visionary in the search world. A big part of the reason for its success, besides the best-in-class technology, has been Will Hayes' stewardship of the company and his focus on customers," said Michael Sinoway. "I'm ready to build upon that legacy and bring my experience leading both B2B and B2C eCommerce and customer-focused software organizations to Lucidworks. The last two years changed the world in ways that clearly favor Lucidworks platforms and customers, and we have the team in place to ensure we remain at the forefront of delighting users and employees with digital experiences that are second to none."

Sinoway has also been a Managing Director at both Deloitte Consulting and AlixPartners. His professional services expertise includes software implementation, marketing strategy, sales effectiveness, and price optimization. He previously developed and taught the Pricing Certification program for the Professional Pricing Society and taught Operations Strategy for Purdue University's Executive Education program.

"In our search for Lucidworks' next leader I've come to know Mike as someone who shares my passion for building and growing sustainable, thriving businesses. His background is perfectly aligned with Lucidworks' mission of making the customer experience frictionless, and for giving internal teams the best possible tools to enable those experiences," said Will Hayes, outgoing Lucidworks CEO. "Lucidworks will benefit greatly from Mike's diverse professional background, including his ability to scale SaaS technology, his prioritization of customers, and his commitment to the wellbeing of our employees. He is the right leader for the company as it enters a new phase of innovation as the leader in its category."

Michael lives with his wife Erin in Salt Lake City. They have two grown children.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with search and browse. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world's largest brands, including Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit, and Cisco Systems rely on Lucidworks' suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Gill
lauren@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Lucidworks



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716543/Lucidworks-Appoints-Michael-Sinoway-As-Chief-Executive-Officer

