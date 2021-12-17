The Lucille Ball drama starring Nicole Kidman starts streaming Tuesday—here's how to watch it

Being the Ricardos starts streaming December 21.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were pioneers of American television when they played Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on I Love Lucy, and yet the pair, who were married to each other in real life for 20 years, have never had their story told on the big screen—until now. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play the titular couple in Being The Ricardos, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, which was given a limited release in theaters earlier this month, and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2021.

The film, which takes a close look at the couple’s complex personal and professional relationship over the course of one tumultuous week in 1952, has already received numerous accolades, including Golden Globe nominations for Kidman and Bardem’s performances and Sorkin’s screenplay. For all of the silly hijinks that appear on I Love Lucy, life was not always so sunny for Ball and Arnaz, and they faced plenty of professional and political challenges behind the scenes, and the film delivers a stylized, Sorkin-ized look at their lives.

Where Can You Stream 'Being The Ricardos'?

You can stream Being The Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video starting December 21, 2021. The streaming service, which offers 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and mobile downloads for offline viewing of select content, is available in over 200 countries including the U.S. and its territories, Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Singapore, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates. Amazon Prime’s digital content and streaming and downloading abilities may vary by location. You can stream Amazon Prime Video from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, game console, set-top box or select Smart TVs.

Prime Video is home to thousands of hours of new and classic content that includes Amazon Originals and other exclusives, thousands of classic film and television titles available to rent or buy, as well as premium channel subscriptions, and even live events. This includes popular series like Lula Rich, The Wilds, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and original films like Val, Cinderella, and One Night In Miami...

What is 'Being The Ricardos' about?

In 1952, Hollywood stars were under scrutiny, being labeled as Communists and threatened with blacklisting. Lucille Ball was no exception to this red scare, and one of Being The Ricardos key plot points hinges on journalist Walter Winchell insinuating that Ball, then the biggest TV star of her day, was a secret Communist, an accusation that could have had devastating effects on her career.

The film also plays up the marital drama created by Desi’s alleged philandering, as Lucy sees photos of him with other women printed in Confidential magazine, the gossip rag of the day. Both of these situations were indeed real-life events endured by the couple, though the film conflates them all into one dramatic week of their lives that also happens to fall during the filming of an episode of their show.

Joining Kidman and Bardem in the cast are Nina Arianda and J.K. Simmons who portray actors Vivian Vance and William Frawley, (a.k.a. Fred and Ethel Mertz on I Love Lucy), and Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer, that show’s head writer and producer and something of a support system for Lucy. Combining old Hollywood lore with new Hollywood stars, the movie is a biopic of a comedy great as much as it’s the portrait of a passionate but troubled marriage. While much has been made of Kidman’s incredible physical transformation into Lucy, it fortunately doesn’t distract from the fact that this is still Lucy’s story to tell.

How can I sign up for Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video comes with a number of exciting perks.

You will need an Amazon account to sign up for Prime Video. Once you have an account set up on the site, you can choose a $12.99/month or $119/year plan for Amazon Prime, which includes not just Prime Video, but access to Amazon Music, photo storage, a vast book library, and free shipping on most Amazon purchases. Amazon also offers a 50% discount on temporary Prime memberships for students and those in need of government assistance.

A subscription to Prime Video doesn’t mean every piece of content on Amazon is included in the monthly or annual subscription price. Once you’ve signed up, you will be able to view their offerings of subscription content, such as Amazon Original series, but you also have the option to rent or purchase digital content, the prices of such content may vary. There is also an option to watch select pay-per-view broadcasts, as well as free, ad-supported digital content.

In addition to its original content, Amazon Prime Video is home to thousands of popular film and television titles and well as hundreds of additional subscription-based channels like HBO, Showtime, and IMDb TV, which are available to view through the Amazon Prime Video app for an additional subscription fee.

