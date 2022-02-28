U.S. markets closed

Lucira Health to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Lucira Health Inc.
·1 min read
  LHDX
Lucira Health Inc.
Lucira Health Inc.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”) (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that the company will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results on, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Lucira’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 562-0151 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (661) 567-1232 for international callers, using conference ID 9897752. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed through the following link ir.lucirahealth.com.

About Lucira Health, Inc.

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The Lucira™ Check-It COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and Lucira™ COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
Investorrelations@lucirahealth.com
332-895-3230


