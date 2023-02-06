U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.72
    -15.76 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,868.77
    -57.24 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,951.75
    -55.21 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.79
    -21.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.87
    -0.52 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.0890 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7480
    +1.5980 (+1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,114.50
    +4.76 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.25
    +6.12 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,833.56
    -68.24 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Lucius Partners Announces the Addition of Centaur Bio, Inc. to the Portfolio

·4 min read

Centaur's precision medicine technology, licensed from Duke University School of Medicine, transports difficult to deliver agents across the blood brain barrier.

Multiple Oncology and CNS indications; first IND expected to be open in Q2 of 2023.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucius Partners, LLC announced the addition of Centaur Bio, Inc. to the company's portfolio.  Centaur's novel technology was originally developed by researchers in the Department of Neurosurgery at Duke University, led by Dr. John H. Sampson, the Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery. This novel technology facilitates transport of therapeutics to any tissue of interest, including the brain, potentially generating improved treatments for solid tumors and CNS disorders.

Lucius Partners Logo
Lucius Partners Logo

 

For many drugs and diagnostic agents, no readily available method permits effective access to certain privileged areas of the body.  The first application of Centaur's precision medicine technology is BRiTE (Brain Bispecific T Cell Engager).  BRiTE focuses on the transport of difficult to deliver T cell targeting agents across the blood brain barrier allowing access to the immunoprivileged brain.  BRiTE is a translatable method to specifically target malignant glioma using a tumor-specific, fully human bispecific antibody that redirects patients' own T cells to recognize and destroy tumor cells.  The lead product, CBRX-101, a proprietary EGFRvIII x CD3 BRiTE, can eliminate malignant glioma tumors in a variety of aggressive preclinical orthotopic tumor models.  The first IND for CBRX-101 is expected to open in 2023.

"We are thrilled to join forces with world class teams at the Duke University School of Medicine and Lucius Partners to further the translation of preclinical proof of concept results in malignant glioma to human trials," said Michael Roberts, PhD., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Centaur Bio.  "Our ambition is to ultimately make a meaningful and sustained impact in the treatment of patients with cancer."

Managing Partner of Laidlaw & Company and Founding Partner of Lucius, James Ahern, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Centaur to the Lucius family of companies; we see their technology as a potential game changer in cancer and CNS disorders.  Centaur continues our legacy of partnership with world class entrepreneurs who develop technologies from elite university foundations."

About Centaur Bio, Inc.

Centaur Bio, Inc., a Delaware corporation founded in 2021 is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products utilizing Duke University School of Medicine's novel technology that enhances the delivery of drugs and other compounds to the brain and other tissues for a variety of indications, including in oncology and central nervous system diseases. Centaur holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology from Duke.  For more information, please visit http://www.centaurbio.com.

About Lucius Partners, LLC

Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BRiTE technology, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Centaur's current expectations and various assumptions. Centaur believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Centaur may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and any Centaur filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Centaur's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Centaur cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Centaur does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Patrick Gallagher
Managing Partner
Lucius Partners, LLC
pgallagher@luciuspartnersllc.com

Matthew Duffy
Managing Partner
Lucius Partners, LLC
mduffy@luciuspartnersllc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846494/Lucius_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucius-partners-announces-the-addition-of-centaur-bio-inc-to-the-portfolio-301739535.html

SOURCE Lucius Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon and I will be your operator for today’s call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please […]

  • Quebec becomes first province to cover PrBRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

    BeiGene Canada, the affiliate of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) (HKEX: 06160) (SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company, announced today that the Government of Quebec will publicly fund BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib), a second generation inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare blood cancer. As of February 1st, 2023, BRUKINSA will be included on the List of Medications reimbursed under the Régie de l'assurance

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Ford Motor Company (F) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • 2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The industrial sector is a good hunting ground for stocks that will benefit from rising inflation, specifically with railroads and defense contractors. Here is one railroad and one defense contractor with durable earnings streams to buy in February. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a mainstay of the defense industry for decades, becoming one of the largest customers for the U.S. government and its allies.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Benefit From Popular AI Like ChatGPT

    Today's video focuses on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and how they are prepping for the massive oncoming wave of AI technology.

  • Is Gilead Sciences a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) marched higher on Thursday, Feb. 2 in response to a fourth-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations. A day later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to dramatically increase the addressable patient population for an important cancer drug called Trodelvy. Gilead Sciences splashed out with a $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics in 2020 for access to Trodelvy.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group

    AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Dell to cut over 6,000 jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Dell will cut over 6,000 jobs amid the ongoing wave of layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Steve Eisman of ‘Big Short’ Fame Sees a New Paradigm Unfolding in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the recent rally in everything from tech stocks to crypto, says Steve Eisman.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill Almost 2,000 in Turkey and SyriaTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesThe Neuberger Berman Group portfolio manager, who famously bet against sub

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite?

    I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.