U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,628.29
    +4,091.94 (+9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 /Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) "Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of a new independent board member, Mr. Roy McDowall.

Mr. McDowall is a capital markets professional with over 25 years of experience with Canadian based boutique and bank owned investment firms, and most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Equity Sales for Macquarie Capital Markets Canada. He also held similar positions with Credit Suisse, CIBC World Markets, Orion Securities and National Bank Financial. Mr. McDowall is currently Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., a Montreal‐based mining company focused on operating and further developing the Oyu Tolgoi copper‐gold mine in Mongolia.

Francois Perron, President and CEO stated: "We are extremely pleased to be adding Roy's expertise to our team at this very important stage of exploration."

The Company also announces that subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 7,755,000 common shares to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, are exercisable until October 1, 2026 to acquire common shares at a price of Cdn $0.10 per share.

In addition, subject to regulatory approval and pursuant to TSX Venture Policy 4.3, the Company has entered into shares for services agreements with respect to the debt restructuring pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares for services valued in total at Cdn $150,000.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Covid-19 Safety Protocols

Lucky has strict rules in place for all workers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are housed in separate and private accommodations and are isolated from the community.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"François Perron"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting François Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements unless required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: Lucky Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666550/Lucky-Appoints-New-Board-Member-and-Grants-Incentive-Stock-Options

Recommended Stories

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Why Nvidia Investors Feel Nervous Today

    A supplier of chipmaking equipment predicts a decade-long period of growing semiconductor production.

  • Why SunPower Shares Jumped 12.3% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 12.3% in trading on Friday after announcing that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 next week. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy, which is being acquired by Cabot Oil & Gas, in the index. The reason shares often jump when announcements like this are made is because funds that follow an index like the S&P MidCap 400 will need to buy shares to get exposure to SunPower stock.

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Should I do that Roth conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, where I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am when I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue, it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), a semiconductor equipment company, fell this week after an analyst downgraded the company's stock. Additionally, ASML's stock may have dropped earlier this week as some investors sold fast-growing tech stocks in response to rising 10-year Treasury yields. New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded ASML's shares from buy to neutral on Tuesday, with a 660 euro price target.

  • 5 Stocks to Play the Steel Industry’s Revival

    Steel companies are benefiting from surging demand and prices, and the future looks bright. Yet, the stocks remain among Wall Street’s cheapest.

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

    Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19. "We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.