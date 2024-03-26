Lucky lottery player now a two-time winner after claiming $1 million prize in Virginia

A Virginia woman became a two-time lottery winner after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket just a few years after she won $100,000 playing a different game, according to a press release by the Virginia Lottery.

On a Friday night, Gayla Guishard took a pit stop at the Race Way station in Isle of Wight County, about 18 miles north of Suffolk, where she decided to try her luck on the Virginia Millions scratch-off game.

After purchasing a ticket, Guishard asked the gas station owners to check the ticket. The owners checked the lucky ticket and told Guishard she was $1 million richer, and excitement erupted, the lottery said.

“I just kind of screamed!” Guishard told lottery officials. “We were all in there screaming!”

Customers who were outside of the gas station overheard the commotion and went in the store to see what was wrong. Guishard and the owners remained quiet, not saying a word to the concerned citizens.

“We said, ‘Nothing!’, and we got really quiet,” Guishard said.

Guishard had the option of taking home the full $1 million before taxes in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $571,000 before taxes, according to the lottery.

The Race Way station received a $10,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Guishard is a two-time lottery winner

Although Guishard won $1 million on the Virginia Millions, she is no stranger to the lottery winner’s circle.

In 2021, Guishard won $100,000 in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, the lottery said.

What are the odds of winning Virginia Millions?

The overall odds of winning Virginia Millions are 1 in 3.5, the Virginia lottery states.

The odds of winning the top prize of $1 million are 1 in 612,000, according to the lottery.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

