Lucky Minerals Announces Partner will not be Proceeding to Second Phase Target Testing on Fortuna 3, 4, 5 and 6 Concessions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc.(TSXV:LKY)(OTC Pink:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") announces that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum") will not proceed to the next phase of the exclusivity agreement entered into on March 2, 2020. As part of the initial agreement First Quantum will provide all the data they have generated while they worked on the Fortuna concessions 3,4,5 & 6.

Lucky CEO, Francois Perron, stated "The high-quality work accomplished by First Quantum offers us significant insights into the potential of the property. Their conclusion from this work is that they did not see the potential for a large scale copper porphyry system they are interested in targeting. The surface mapping and geophysics undertaken is of great value and will be the basis of our future strategy with respect to those target areas. In particular recent review of data confirms the presence of the upper parts of a potential copper gold porphyry system at the Emma prospect. Our work continues on the other gold prospects identified in 2020; El Garo and Sherman."

Fortuna

The Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve royalty free exploration concessions and occupies 550 km2 within the central cordillera in the heart of a proven and highly mineralized Miocene age volcanic belt which extends from Chile and Peru into Ecuador. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Qualified Person

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., Lucky's Exploration Manager and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Fortuna Project for Lucky Minerals and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna property in Ecuador, which is its primary exploration project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Francois Perron"

Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Francois Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

