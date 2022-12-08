U.S. markets closed

Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

Lucky Minerals Inc.
·2 min read
Lucky Minerals Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY, OTC PINK:LKMNF, FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that was held on December 6, 2022. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 10, 2022 (the "Information Circular").

At the Meeting the shareholders:

  1. Received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 with the comparative statements relating to the previous fiscal period ended October 31, 2020 together with the report of the auditors thereon.

  2. Approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to set their remuneration.

  3. Set the number of Directors at five (5) for the ensuing year and approved the appointment of the following persons as Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders: François Perron, Robert Rosner, Blake Hylands, Shaun Dykes and Roy McDowall.

  4. Approved the adoption of a new rolling stock option plan. The maximum number of common shares which may be issued under the rolling stock option plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital at the date of grant.

Disinterested shareholders also approved the Shares for Services Resolution pursuant to which the Company may issue common shares of the Company to Hubbard Perforaciones Ecuador Cia Ltda, pursuant to a shares for services agreement.

About Lucky Minerals Inc.

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"François Perron"
Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting François Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Or by contacting:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Kerry Schacter: kschacter@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements unless required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: Lucky Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731039/Lucky-Minerals-Inc-Announces-AGM-Results

