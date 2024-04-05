Advertisement
Are you the lucky winner? $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Riesbeck's in Zanesville

Staff Reports
·1 min read

CLEVELAND – Three lucky winners in Ohio are holding tickets worth $50,000 after the Monday, April 1, Powerball drawing, according to a press release from the Ohio Lottery.

Riesbeck’s No. 14 in Zanesville, EZ Stop & Drive Thru in Niles, and Circle K No. 5687 in Withamsville each sold winning tickets. None of the tickets had been claimed as of Tuesday.

The winning tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56, and the red Powerball, 23.

Ohio lottery tickets.
No winning tickets matched all numbers to secure the jackpot prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday. As of today, the jackpot stands at $1.23 billon.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Riesbeck's in Zanesville

