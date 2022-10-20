U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.00
    -11.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,453.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,093.00
    -60.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.30
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.03 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.44
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1720
    +0.0450 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    30.93
    +0.43 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8830
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.75
    +7.43 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.12
    -3.56 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,913.18
    -11.81 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Ludacka Wealth Partners Announces Strategic Talent Development Partnership with Talent War Group

·2 min read

Top financial security firm cements legacy with leadership development ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top financial security firm Ludacka Wealth Partners has entered a long-term strategic partnership with Talent War Group, a leadership development and executive search firm, to create a world-class leadership development ecosystem.

Recognized as one of the nation's premier financial security firms, Ludacka Wealth Partners made the Forbes Top 100 Financial Security Professionals in 2021 and 2022. Although the firm has grown exponentially over the last two years, its founder and CEO, Paul Ludacka, doesn't plan to slow down.

After reading 'The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent', Talent War Group was the obvious choice to help create an internal sustainable leadership development program.

"Talent War Group strives for perfection and settles for nothing less," says Ludacka. "Leading with integrity, strength, and purpose, our values align. Together, we know our success is all about people, and our legacy is only as strong as the relationships we build."

Ludacka Wealth Partners puts precedence on leadership, innovation, and values that set them apart from their competition. Ludacka adds, "Talent War Group is developing our next generation of leaders- we rely on them to win the talent war!"

Talent War Group, founded by Mike Sarraille, helps organizations optimize the people side of their business through talent acquisition and management, leadership and culture development, and succession planning.

"Paul's leadership fostered incredible growth, and we look forward to helping operationalize his vision and bolster the firm's impact, by creating a leadership development program that other firms dream of replicating," says Sarraille.

The program will include in-house and experiential training and workshops, followed by the development of a talent acquisition and management system, led by Karli Waldon, Talent War Group's President, and Head of Executive Search. "As Paul evaluates the future of his organization, selecting the right individuals to build upon their success is a priority," says Waldon.

The partnership between Ludacka Wealth Partners and Talent War Group will begin this October and run into 2023. Its outcome will be a sustainable process that the firm can implement internally – cementing a legacy of leaders creating leaders.

About Talent War Group:

Talent War Group's leadership development, human resources, and executive search deliver sustainable talent solutions, ensuring every organization has the tools to continue hiring, developing, and retaining top talent. For more information visit talentwargroup.com.

Media Inquiries:
Tamara Colbert, PR, c: 626-244-5571, e: 347025@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ludacka-wealth-partners-announces-strategic-talent-development-partnership-with-talent-war-group-301654242.html

SOURCE Talent War Group

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart's Latest Moves Could Be a Dagger to Amazon's Most Profitable Business Segment

    Walmart made some changes to its small, but profitable advertising business operations earlier this year.

  • Canadian small business have optimistic outlook, but inflation and interest rates cause concern, Scotiabank

    Having gone through the worst of the pandemic, the majority of Canadian small businesses surveyed say they are now doing the same or better than they were two years ago, according to Scotiabank's third annual Path to Impact Report. They also say they feel better equipped to survive another wave of the pandemic or a recession, and two-thirds are optimistic about the future state of their business. However, despite the optimistic sentiment, many small businesses are worried about inflation, rising

  • Guess? (GES) Benefits From Strategic Plan & Online Business

    Guess? (GES) is benefiting from its focus on six key strategies to drive growth. The company's digital business has been aiding growth.

  • Uber Joins the Rush to Sell Ads

    The ride-sharing and food delivery company will target a range of platforms, with ads in its apps, in cars, and on cars, not to mention email campaigns.

  • There’s a new trend in business travel and it’s creating a budding industry

    More remote-first companies are bringing entire teams together for regular retreat-style meetings. This has major implications for the industry.

  • Analyst Report: Adobe Inc.

    Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

  • Omneky uses AI to generate social media ads

    Meet Omneky, a startup that leverages OpenAI’s DALLE-2 and GPT-3 models to generate visuals and text that can be used in ads for social platforms. The company wants to make online ads both cheaper and more effective thanks to recent innovations in artificial intelligence and computer vision. It takes a lot of back and forth between a creative team and the person in charge of running online ad campaigns.

  • Walmart to launch creator platform for influencers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss Walmart's plans to launch a creator platform for influencers.

  • Mentor or Business Coach? Here’s How to Determine What You Really Need

    Here's how to tell if you need a business coach or a mentor.

  • Stocks have been rallying, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • AT&T Tops Earnings Estimates. Cash Flow Guidance Maintained.

    The company delivered 68 cents in adjusted earnings per share, more than the 61 cents analysts estimated.

  • Faraday Future interim CFO Becky Roof resigns

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said its interim chief financial officer, Becky Roof, is resigning after helping the company complete key filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and fundraising milestones. Gardena, California-based Faraday Future (Nasdaq: FFIE) said Roof has agreed to assist the electric vehicle startup ensure an orderly transition. Faraday Future hired Roof and AP Services LLC, an affiliate of AlixPartners LLP, in March to strengthen its financial team, help the company return to timely filing status with the SEC and lead its fundraising process.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • 3 REITs For Passive Income

    Passive income is about producing income from a source other than an employer or contractor. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) identifies passive income as stemming from either rental property or a non-participatory business or investment such as book royalties or stock dividends. But passive does not mean that investors just set it and forget it. Investors still have to monitor dividend stocks on a regular basis to make sure they are still performing well and make decisions to buy, sell or hol

  • Saudi Arabia Sells Bonds, Plans $15.5 Billion Debt Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia sold bonds and Islamic securities, while offering to buy back some of its existing debt.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsThe world’s biggest oil exporter priced a $2.5 billion sale of sukuk bond

  • Shares drift lower as bond yields climb and yen tumbles

    Stock markets drifted lower on Thursday as bond yields climbed ahead of the next round of hefty central bank interest rate hikes starting next week, with an update from electric carmaker Tesla rattling Wall Street. Crude oil prices rose on tight supplies, and the yen tumbled past the key psychological level of 150 against the dollar to hit a 32-year low, prompting fresh threats of intervention from Japan's finance ministry. Wall Street was headed lower as Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were weaker, with Tesla down sharply pre-market on news it expected to miss its vehicle delivery target this year.

  • Hong Kong Offers Visas, Perks to Reverse Brain Drain After Losing 140,000 From Workforce

    The former police chief who is now city’s chief executive put emphasis on restoring Hong Kong’s role as a global hub after pandemic and political upheaval spurred an exodus of talent.

  • Olin Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Olin shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?