It is hard to get excited after looking at LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's (ETR:ECK) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.6% over the past three months. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is:

3.4% = €2.2m ÷ €65m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

At first glance, LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 18% either. For this reason, LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's five year net income decline of 6.5% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 4.4% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier.

