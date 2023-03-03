U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Lufax to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 12, 2023

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 P.M. on Sunday, March 12, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Sunday, March 12, 2023 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Monday, March 13, 2023) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=9fbea766&confId=48030

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 20, 2023 (dial-in numbers: +1 (866) 813-9403 or +1 (929) 458-6194; replay access code: 569250). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers tailor-made financing products to small business owners and other high-quality borrowers to address their large unmet needs. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with over 550 financial institutions in China, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years. These financial institutions provide funding and credit enhancement for the loans the Company enables, as well as other products to enrich the small business owner ecosystem that the Company is creating.

Investor Relations Contact
Lufax Holding Ltd
Email: Investor_Relations@lu.com

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546
Email: lufax.ir@icrinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lufax-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-march-12-2023-301761936.html

SOURCE Lufax Holding Ltd

