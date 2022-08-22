U.S. markets closed

LUFKIN APPOINTS BRENT BAUMANN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

·1 min read

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufkin is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Baumann as Chief Executive Officer effective August 22, 2022.

Mr. Baumann has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. He most recently served as Senior Vice President Global Product Lines & Chief Technology Officer at Weatherford International, following his role as President of Weatherford's Completions and Production Segments. Prior to Weatherford, Mr. Baumann held senior leadership roles at Schlumberger LTD and Cameron International Corporation.

Mr. Baumann is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. Prior to his corporate career, Mr. Baumann served as an officer in the U.S. Army for seven years, where he led teams in multiple operations domestically and during deployments to Bosnia, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

"I am incredibly excited to join Lufkin, which has a legacy extending back over a century and a very bright future as a leader in its industry," Mr. Baumann said.

Lufkin would like to thank Saeid Rahimian for his leadership in establishing Lufkin as a strong independent company.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lufkin-appoints-brent-baumann-as-chief-executive-officer-301610192.html

SOURCE Lufkin

