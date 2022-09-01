U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,935.00
    -21.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,443.00
    -89.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,160.75
    -124.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.80
    -10.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    -0.59 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.00
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    17.62
    -0.26 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.87
    -0.34 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3430
    +0.3000 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,074.79
    -266.91 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.24
    -10.46 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,644.92
    -446.61 (-1.59%)
     

Lufthansa aims to minimise effect of pilots' strike on Friday

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa ground staff in Germany go on strike over 9.5% pay claim, in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Lufthansa on Thursday said it would do everything possible to minimise the effects of a pilots' strike set to begin on Friday and defended its offer during wage talks.

The union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and the strike would affect both passenger and cargo services.

VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights this summer and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Michael Niggemann, the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for human resources, said the German carrier had made a good, balanced offer during talks and the strike would inconvenience several thousand customers.

"We want solutions at the negotiating table," he said, adding that Lufthansa's offers were a good basis for continuing talks.

Lufthansa has offered a total of 900 euros ($901.35) more in basic pay per month in two stages over an 18-month term as well as an agreement guaranteeing cockpit staff a minimum fleet size.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Kirsti Knolle)

Recommended Stories

  • Rats ‘will invade homes for food’ as Edinburgh bin strikes end

    Hungry rats that have feasted on piles of rubbish during Edinburgh’s bin strike will invade the city’s homes in search of food, experts have warned as a major clear-up operation started following the end of the walkout.

  • Postal and telecoms workers hold strike rally in Belfast

    Journalists working at the Reach group in the city also staged a walkout on Wednesday.

  • Fresh strikes row for Keir Starmer as unions plan action during Labour conference

    A row over strikes threatens to overshadow Labour’s party conference next month as rail workers plan a 24-hour walkout during the same week.

  • Inflation-Scarred Consumers Fuel Turkish Economy by Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysTurkey’s economy lurched forward at a faster rate than expected, as the highest inflation in 24 years prompted consumers to bring forward purchases in anticipation of steeper prices ahead.Gross domestic product rose an annual 7.6

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Delek US Holdings (DK) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Enphase: IBD Stock Of The Day Lights Up The Solar Energy Market

    ENPH stock, which bolted 18% on its second-quarter earnings report, is currently hovering close to its 21-day exponential moving average.

  • Criminal Crypto Use Is Growing, but That’s Just Half the Story

    Data suggests that while authorities are getting better at sniffing out dark web markets, dark web markets are getting better at not being sniffed.

  • Banks Avoid Worst of Europe Energy Crisis as Governments Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- When German utility Uniper SE on Monday requested another 4 billion euros in bailout loans, it didn’t mention some key beneficiaries of the move: its banks.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bears Hallmarks of Close-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysMore than two dozen lenders including BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG and

  • Exclusive-JD.com, Yum China among Chinese firms chosen for U.S. audit inspection -sources

    U.S. regulators have chosen e-commerce major JD.com Inc and KFC operator Yum China Holdings Inc among other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspection starting next month, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Both have been notified that they are in the first batch of Chinese firms to be inspected in Hong Kong by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the U.S. audit watchdog, said the people. Their respective accounting firm Deloitte and KPMG have also been informed of the audit work inspection, added the people, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

  • Best Buy Posts Drop in Sales as Shoppers Pull Back on Electronics

    Sales declined in almost all product categories, the retailer said, with the biggest drops in computing and home theater.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • Medical Giant Veeva Plummets As A Key Issue Shadows Its Quarterly Beat

    Veeva Systems issued light sales guidance for the current quarter and full year late Wednesday, leading VEEV stock to plummet.

  • Reasons Why You Should Invest in Genpact Limited (G) Stock Now

    We expect expanding customer base, stringent cost control and strategic acquisitions to drive Genpact's (G) overall results in the long term.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch for in a Prospering Networking Industry

    The Zacks Computer - Networking industry players like CSCO, EXTR and DGII are poised to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment, robust demand for network security and growing prominence of smart networking.

  • CF Industries (CF) Shares Up 11% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    CF Industries (CF) gains on higher average selling prices on lower global supply availability and strong demand.

  • Congress Wants to Boost Retirement Plan Participation. Here’s How Other Countries Do It.

    The Government Accountability Office surveys foreign countries' approaches to workplace retirement-savings plans as Congress prepares to enact major reforms to the U.S. system.

  • Deciphera (DCPH) Thrives on Qinlock, Overdependence a Concern

    Deciphera's (DCPH) Qinlock, approved for treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors, has seen strong uptake since its approval. However, heavy dependence on Qinlock for growth remains a woe.

  • Recession Fears Shouldn’t Delay Rate Hikes, ECB’s Nagel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said concerns over an economic contraction in the euro area shouldn’t derail increases in borrowing costs to counter record inflation. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhai

  • MicroStrategy stock falls after D.C. AG accuses CEO of tax fraud

    MicroStrategy Inc. shares fell Wednesday after Washington, D.C.'s attorney general said it was suing the company and its former chief executive, Michael Saylor, for alleged tax fraud. MicroStrategy shares fell as much as 6% to an intraday low of $226.

  • Chico's FAS Shares Decline Post Q2 Results

    Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.4% year-on-year to $558.72 million, beating the consensus of $543.90 million. Comparable sales increased 19.5% versus last year, driven by an increase in transaction count and higher average dollar sale. The gross margin for the quarter expanded 300 basis points Y/Y to 41.4%. The operating margin expanded Y/Y from 7.5% to 10.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 63% to $58 million. EPS of $0.34 beat the analyst c