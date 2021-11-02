Lufthansa Cargo digitalizes worldwide cargo handling of special products & services with IBS Software's iPartner Handling solution

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major step towards digitalization and improving quality in worldwide cargo handling, Lufthansa Cargo is partnering with IBS Software to digitalize critical handling processes for special products and services like dangerous goods, pharmaceuticals and fresh produce. The deployment represents significant progress for Lufthansa Cargo's "Mobile Digital Handling" initiative, created to eliminate paper-based processes across its operations by digitalizing tasks and process checks carried out by its Ground Handling Agent (GHA) partners.

The initiative leverages IBS Software's latest iPartner Handling solution to extend Lufthansa Cargo's special checks and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to its extensive global GHA network. The solution seamlessly integrates with airlines running IBS Software's iCargo cloud platform for air cargo management to provide a single access, easy to use set of mobile and web tools that GHAs can use to carry out specialised workflows and tasks. Through the iPartner Handling solution, rich information captured by GHAs is made available to Lufthansa Cargo on a real-time basis, enhancing the quality and service levels of all of its cargo products. The platform also offers digital connectivity options for GHAs via APIs and has been architected keeping future industry initiatives such as ONE Record in mind.

The roll out has been planned in two phases, the first of which will see 30+ Lufthansa Cargo stations across Europe, Asia and the Americas going live, followed by additional stations and several new use-cases and enhancements being added to the solution. The first wave of five stations has already successfully gone live.

"Driving the digital transformation of our industry has always been an ongoing priority for us at Lufthansa Cargo. Aside from directly improving the data quality and thus making processes more efficient, the 'Mobile Digital Handling' initiative also opens up tremendous opportunities for us for further innovating and improving how we work with our partners along the whole supply chain," said Dr. Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt, Vice President Global Fulfillment Management at Lufthansa Cargo.

"There is significant impetus in the industry to foster digitalization initiatives that enhance partnerships and collaboration in the supply chain. The iPartner Handling solution takes us one step further towards our over-arching goal of building a digital ecosystem for our iCargo customers that can help generate positive business outcomes for them quickly and effectively," said Ashok Rajan, SVP & Head of Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software.

"We are glad to develop our long-term partnership with IBS Software even further. 'Mobile Digital Handling' is the next success story for how the combination of IBS Software's technology leadership and Lufthansa Cargo's innovation capabilities contributes to shaping our industry. It was a pleasure to see how the realization of our vision went hand in hand with the development of the iPartner Handling solution. Being the launching customer, we hope that other cargo airlines will join soon this new community solution. In joining forces we will drive the digitalization of the industry," said Dr. Jochen Göttelmann, CIO at Lufthansa Cargo.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover flight & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

Lufthansa Cargo AG

With a turnover of 2.8 billion euros and a transport performance of 6.5 billion freight ton kilometers in 2020, Lufthansa Cargo is one of the world's leading companies in the transport of airfreight. The company currently employs around 4,400 people worldwide. Lufthansa Cargo's focus is on the airport-to-airport business. The route network covers around 300 destinations in more than 100 countries, using both freighter aircraft and cargo capacity from passenger aircraft operated by Deutsche Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings Discover and SunExpress, as well as trucks. The majority of the cargo business is handled via Frankfurt Airport. Lufthansa Cargo aligns its corporate responsibility commitment with the sustainability goals of the United Nations (UN). Lufthansa Cargo has committed itself to anchoring five selected sustainability goals in its corporate activities and to making a substantial contribution to achieving these goals by the year 2030. Lufthansa Cargo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and the specialist for the logistics business of the Lufthansa Group.

