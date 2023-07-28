Lufthansa headed for record result in 2023, CEO tells Focus

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa is on course for a record year, even as it has fewer flights than originally planned this year, CEO Carsten Spohr told Focus news magazine on Friday.

"The average profit per passenger this year is 15 euros ($16.51)," he said, adding that the airline is now growing significantly again after recovering from the pandemic.

The company has scheduled thousands fewer flights than originally planned this year due to staff and aircraft shortages, said Spohr, who added that Lufthansa is hiring 1,200 people every month and has ordered 200 new aircraft.

Lufthansa is scheduled to release its results on Aug. 3.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

