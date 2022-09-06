U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

Lufthansa pilots to strike again this week, union says

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: German air carrier Lufthansa holds general meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Pilots at German airline Lufthansa will strike again this week, a labour union said on Tuesday, escalating a wage dispute that will further plague a summer of travel chaos.

It follows a strike last week that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The strike would affect pilots of both passenger and cargo divisions of the airline, said the union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), which groups more than 5,000 pilots.

Passenger pilots will strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday.

VC is demanding a pay rise of 5.5% this year and automatic inflation compensation after that.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

  • Credit Suisse expands in Qatar, launches tech hub

    Credit Suisse will expand in Qatar via a partnership with the Gulf country's Investment Promotion Agency (IPA Qatar), the Swiss bank said on Monday. It will create up to 100 jobs there over the next few years across its wealth management, investment banking and asset management divisions and through the launch of a technology and engineering hub. "This expansion will further strengthen the bank's leading wealth management business, deepen the bank's local footprint and contribute to accelerating Credit Suisse's development and digitisation in Qatar and the wider region," IPA Qatar and Credit Suisse said in a joint statement.

  • Germany heading for recession despite new relief plan - economists

    Germany, Europe's largest economy, is still on course for a recession even with a new government plan to spend 65 billion euros ($64.49 billion) on shielding energy customers and businesses from soaring inflation, economists say. The latest package brings to 95 billion euros the amount allocated to inflation-busting since the Ukraine war began in February. "The third relief package does little to change the fact that Germany is likely to slide into recession in the autumn," said Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer.

  • China’s Lockdown Hits City of 6 Million; Chengdu Still Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- China sealed off parts of Guiyang, capital of the mountainous southern Guizhou province, as an increase in virus cases triggered a stringent response in line with the country’s Covid Zero strategy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Roc

  • Uniper Could Need Even Bigger German Bailout: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off an energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Was

  • Typhoon Passes South Korea Leaving Trail of Floods and Outages

    (Bloomberg) -- Super Typhoon Hinnamnor left a trail of flooding, power outages and disruptions after passing through South Korea early Tuesday, though it delivered less destruction than had been forecast with few early reports of major damage.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead a

  • How to avoid Labor Day travel chaos

    How to avoid Labor Day travel chaos

  • Latin America Is Getting a New Event Set to Further Open the Fashion Industry to Its Offerings

    The first Raíces by LAFS will take place in the Dominican Republic in March 2023.

  • Indonesia Stocks Set to Hit Record, Boosted by Commodity Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s benchmark stock index was on track to rise to a fresh record on Tuesday, thanks to elevated energy and commodity prices.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyThe Jakarta Composite Index climbe

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • U.S. ambassador to Russia departs post as Ukraine war drags on

    The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service.

  • Sterling’s Truss Boost May Prove Fleeting as Growth Fears Weigh

    (Bloomberg) -- The beleaguered pound just got a much-needed boost, but the jury’s out on how long it’ll last.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneySterling climbed as much as 0.7% to $1.16 on Tuesday after sliding to th

  • NFT Software Company Dust Labs Raises $7M During y00ts Release

    The announcement came during a high-profile and long-anticipating minting that’s taken the Solana NFT community by storm.

  • Oil prices ease on symbolic OPEC+ output cut

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, paring gains from the previous session, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to bolster prices after the market's recent slide. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $88.57 a barrel, and were $1.70 higher, or 2.0%, than Friday's close. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, decided to reverse a 100,000 bpd increase for September after top producer Saudi Arabia and other members voiced concern about the slump in prices since June despite tight supply.

  • Curtains drawing on runaway rise in global house prices- Reuters poll

    A runaway surge in global house prices is drawing to a close as interest rates rise along with the cost of living, according to Reuters polls of housing analysts, who said prices needed to fall in double digits in several key markets to turn affordable. Ultra-low interest rates and strong demand from remote workers which helped house prices in most major economies to outpace not only real wages but also returns on their respective stock markets was now coming to an end. That doesn't bode well for a sector which is sensitive to higher interest rates at a time when hordes of new home owners have bought homes at the peak of a multi-year boom in housing.

  • Hacker steals $185,000 in ethereum from Bill Murray after NFT charity auction

    In a bit of good news, one of the auction's runners-up reportedly donated 120 ethereum -- worth about $187,500 -- to the charity to replace the filched funds.

  • Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say

    Cleotha Abston’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage 24 minutes before heiress was abducted

  • Family of teen murder suspect set up fundraiser for legal fees. Not allowed, says GoFundMe

    People donated more than $20,000 in less than 24 hours to the family of Gabriel Davies following news of his arrest on suspicion of murder.

  • Memphis police: Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger

    While Eliza Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in an arrest affidavit they have evidence that leads them to believe she was seriously injured in the abduction near the University of Memphis campus. Authorities have said they have surveillance video of the abduction. U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday after police found his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen, according to the affidavit.

  • Body found during search for missing Memphis jogger, police say

    Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Monday that a body had been discovered, one day after charges were announced against a man in a kidnapping case in which the

  • Missing Teacher Eliza Fletcher’s Alleged Kidnapper Left His Sandals Behind

    Memphis Police/Sheby County JailA 38-year-old man who spent much of his life in prison was charged with kidnapping teacher Eliza Fletcher—after his sandals, with his DNA, were found at the scene of the violent abduction, Memphis Police said.Fletcher, 34, a married mom of two boys whose grandfather was a wealthy philanthropist and business magnate, was still missing as suspect Cleotha “Pookie” Abston was held in jail ahead of a Tuesday arraignment.A police affidavit laid out how investigators ide