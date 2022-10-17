U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Lufthansa raises full-year earnings forecast amid strong demand for air travel

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa planes at Frankfurt airport

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa raised its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings to over one billion euros ($980.40 million) on Monday as strong demand for air travel in the third quarter put it on track to achieve a record results in 2022.

Preliminary results for the third-quarter indicated that the airline almost doubled its year-on-year revenue in the third quarter to 10.1 billion euros, with adjusted earnings coming in at 1.1 billion euros.

The impact from strikes brought down earnings by around 70 million euros, according to the statement by the airline.

($1 = 1.0200 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

