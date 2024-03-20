Lufthansa wants to close deal with ITA as soon as possible, CEO says

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - Lufthansa wants to close a deal with Italy's ITA Airways "as soon as possible," Lufthansa's Chief Executive told journalists on Wednesday, adding that he was optimistic ahead of an expected statement of objections from the European Commission on the deal.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in January on concerns that the acquisition could reduce competition in passenger air transport services on several short-haul and long-haul routes and is set to publish a statement of objections to the deal this month. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Louise Heavens)