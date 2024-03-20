Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,243.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,521.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,307.00
    +37.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.60
    -6.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.50
    -0.97 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,156.20
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.88
    +0.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2695
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7100
    +0.9120 (+0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,164.32
    +453.34 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,727.74
    -10.56 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

Lufthansa wants to close deal with ITA as soon as possible, CEO says

Reuters
·1 min read
Lufthansa Technik at Munich Airport

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lufthansa wants to close a deal with Italy's ITA Airways "as soon as possible," Lufthansa's Chief Executive told journalists on Wednesday, adding that he was optimistic ahead of an expected statement of objections from the European Commission on the deal.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in January on concerns that the acquisition could reduce competition in passenger air transport services on several short-haul and long-haul routes and is set to publish a statement of objections to the deal this month.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Advertisement