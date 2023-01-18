Luggage market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global luggage market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,521.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luggage Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global luggage market - Five forces

The global luggage market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global luggage market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global luggage market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (specialty stores, department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and warehouse clubs), product (travel luggage, casual luggage, business luggage, and sports luggage), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The specialty stores segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The opening of new specialty luggage stores drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. Specialty stores carry popular luggage brands and provide a wide range of product portfolios. They sell similar types of products in all their outlets. Consumers prefer buying luggage bags from these stores as they provide the required support and information to consumers and offer them advice from expert customer service personnel.

Story continues

Geography overview

By geography, the global luggage market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global luggage market.

APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The three biggest market contributors in APAC are China, Japan, and India. Due to the country's expanding population and rising income levels, the Chinese market will exhibit significant growth potential during the forecast period. Similarly, Japan's high per capita expenditure on luggage products drives the market. Furthermore, increasing employment rates and the number of working women have raised income levels and increased purchasing power. Hence, an important trend in the market that is projected to drive demand for luggage as a lifestyle item over the forecast period is the adoption of high fashion.

Download a Sample Report

Global luggage market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing global travel and tourism industry is notably driving the market grow th.

The travel and tourist industry is currently one of the most diverse and fastest-growing industries, which encourages entrepreneurship, employment, and infrastructural development as well as the social development of various communities.

Over the past ten years, the travel and tourist industries' expansion has led to a change in the need for luggage. Therefore, the leading industry competitors use advanced technology and research to design stylish and versatile items in line with consumer preferences. They also produce innovative models that ease shoulder stress, back strain, and neck ache when traveling. Therefore, the global market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing travel and tourism industry.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of convertible and foldable luggage is an emerging trend in the market.

With the development of time and technology, the popularity of multi-purpose luggage has increased. For instance, while packing for a vacation, extra luggage is usually needed for the return trip and may not fit in the already packed luggage. Products like folding or convertible luggage may be helpful in such situations.

It is simple to move these bags from one location to another. These goods don't take up a lot of room when packaged in standard packaging. They can be transformed, as needed, into multiple-use bags, including duffel bags, trolley bags, tote bags, collapsible spinners, and others. Such factors will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high product replacement cycle is a major challenge impeding the market.

Revenue collection in the market is cyclical as the average bag lasts at least three years and may depend more on maintenance.

The replacement time of high-quality luggage and accessories is further extended by baggage manufacturers that provide significant warranties and guarantees.

The replacement time of high-quality luggage and accessories is further extended by baggage manufacturers that provide significant warranties and guarantees. As a result, the lengthy exchange cycle reduces their sales, which in turn inhibits the market's expansion. These elements will limit market expansion during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this luggage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luggage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the luggage market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luggage market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luggage market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Custom Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The custom apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,790.48 million. The rise in Internet penetration and smartphone adoption is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Men's Swimwear Market by Material, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The men swimwear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,665.94 million. The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits among men is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the limited access and availability of swimming pools in areas with water scarcity may impede the market growth.

Luggage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12521.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc., Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International S.A., Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Under Armour Inc., United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luggage market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Warehouse clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Travel luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Casual luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Business luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Sports luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adidas AG

12.4 Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa

12.5 DELSEY

12.6 Groupe Artemis

12.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

12.8 MCM Products USA Inc.

12.9 Nike Inc.

12.10 Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

12.11 Samsonite International S.A.

12.12 Tapestry Inc.

12.13 Under Armour Inc.

12.14 United States Luggage Co. LLC

12.15 Valigeria Roncato Spa

12.16 VF Corp.

12.17 VIP Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Luggage Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luggage-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301722195.html

SOURCE Technavio