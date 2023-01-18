U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.50
    -10.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,935.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,592.25
    -32.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.10
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.73
    +0.55 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6940
    +0.4860 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,223.69
    +184.56 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.40
    +1.55 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,315.66
    +176.98 (+0.68%)
     

Luggage market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global luggage market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,521.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luggage Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luggage Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global luggage market - Five forces
The global luggage market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global luggage market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global luggage market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (specialty stores, department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and warehouse clubs), product (travel luggage, casual luggage, business luggage, and sports luggage), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The specialty stores segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The opening of new specialty luggage stores drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. Specialty stores carry popular luggage brands and provide a wide range of product portfolios. They sell similar types of products in all their outlets. Consumers prefer buying luggage bags from these stores as they provide the required support and information to consumers and offer them advice from expert customer service personnel.

Geography overview
By geography, the global luggage market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global luggage market.

  • APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The three biggest market contributors in APAC are China, Japan, and India. Due to the country's expanding population and rising income levels, the Chinese market will exhibit significant growth potential during the forecast period. Similarly, Japan's high per capita expenditure on luggage products drives the market. Furthermore, increasing employment rates and the number of working women have raised income levels and increased purchasing power. Hence, an important trend in the market that is projected to drive demand for luggage as a lifestyle item over the forecast period is the adoption of high fashion.

Download a Sample Report

Global luggage marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing global travel and tourism industry is notably driving the market growth.

  • The travel and tourist industry is currently one of the most diverse and fastest-growing industries, which encourages entrepreneurship, employment, and infrastructural development as well as the social development of various communities.

  • Over the past ten years, the travel and tourist industries' expansion has led to a change in the need for luggage. Therefore, the leading industry competitors use advanced technology and research to design stylish and versatile items in line with consumer preferences. They also produce innovative models that ease shoulder stress, back strain, and neck ache when traveling. Therefore, the global market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing travel and tourism industry.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The introduction of convertible and foldable luggage is an emerging trend in the market. 

  • With the development of time and technology, the popularity of multi-purpose luggage has increased. For instance, while packing for a vacation, extra luggage is usually needed for the return trip and may not fit in the already packed luggage. Products like folding or convertible luggage may be helpful in such situations.

  • It is simple to move these bags from one location to another. These goods don't take up a lot of room when packaged in standard packaging. They can be transformed, as needed, into multiple-use bags, including duffel bags, trolley bags, tote bags, collapsible spinners, and others. Such factors will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The high product replacement cycle is a major challenge impeding the market. 

  • Revenue collection in the market is cyclical as the average bag lasts at least three years and may depend more on maintenance.

  • The replacement time of high-quality luggage and accessories is further extended by baggage manufacturers that provide significant warranties and guarantees.

  • The replacement time of high-quality luggage and accessories is further extended by baggage manufacturers that provide significant warranties and guarantees. As a result, the lengthy exchange cycle reduces their sales, which in turn inhibits the market's expansion. These elements will limit market expansion during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this luggage market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luggage market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the luggage market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the luggage market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luggage market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Custom Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The custom apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,790.48 million. The rise in Internet penetration and smartphone adoption is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Men's Swimwear Market by Material, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The men swimwear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,665.94 million. The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits among men is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the limited access and availability of swimming pools in areas with water scarcity may impede the market growth.

Luggage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12521.44 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adidas AG, Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc., Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International S.A., Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Under Armour Inc., United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global luggage market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Warehouse clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Travel luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Casual luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Business luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Sports luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adidas AG

  • 12.4 Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa

  • 12.5 DELSEY

  • 12.6 Groupe Artemis

  • 12.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 12.8 MCM Products USA Inc.

  • 12.9 Nike Inc.

  • 12.10 Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

  • 12.11 Samsonite International S.A.

  • 12.12 Tapestry Inc.

  • 12.13 Under Armour Inc.

  • 12.14 United States Luggage Co. LLC

  • 12.15 Valigeria Roncato Spa

  • 12.16 VF Corp.

  • 12.17 VIP Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Luggage Market 2023-2027
Global Luggage Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luggage-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301722195.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany R

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest pushback Microsoft is receiving from regulators and Big Tech competitors over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • McDonald's Shares Menu Plans for the New Year (Expect More Big Macs)

    The fast-food chain has a major plan to revamp its business and that includes leaning heavily on its classic offerings.

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without Recess

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • Costco must face lawsuit over 'dolphin safe' tuna claim

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday said Costco Wholesale Corp must face a lawsuit claiming it falsely advertises and labels its canned tuna as "dolphin safe" despite using fishing methods that harm and kill dolphins. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the plaintiff in the proposed nationwide class action plausibly alleged that Costco fraudulently pledged adherence to a higher dolphin-safe standard than federal law requires, and then broke its "heightened promise." The plaintiff Melinda Wright accused Costco of violating California consumer protection laws by claiming its tuna was caught with "100% Monofilament Leaders & Circle Hooks," a practice she said is not dolphin-safe, and was "100% Traceable from Sea to Shelf," which she said could not be verified.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.