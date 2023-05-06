Luggage Market size to grow by USD 12,521.44 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by the growing global travel and tourism industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The luggage market size is set to grow by USD 12,521.44 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The luggage market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Adidas AG, Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc., Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International S.A., Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Under Armour Inc., United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luggage Market 2023-2027

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luggage market report covers the following areas:

The luggage market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing global travel and tourism industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing restrictions on smart luggage by airlines for security purposes will hamper the market growth.

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The growing global travel and tourism industry is a major driving factor for the luggage market growth. The global travel and tourism industry has been growing significantly over four to five decades, except for a few years when it faced major political or economic disruptions and COVID-19 pandemic. The travel and tourism sector is currently one of the fastest-growing and most diverse sectors. It stimulates entrepreneurship, and employment develops infrastructure, and promotes the social development of various communities. Some of the countries with strong foreign tourism include China, South Korea, and the UK. Due to the growth of the travel and tourism industry over the past decade, there has been a change in luggage habits and demand. Thus, the main competitors in the industry use advanced technology and research to design stylish and versatile products according to consumer preferences. Market vendors develop various products to meet the different needs of customers, including business travel, leisure, or sports. Additionally, they produce innovative models that help reduce neck pain, back strain, and shoulder fatigue while traveling. Hence, the luggage market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing travel and tourism industry.

Story continues

The long product replacement cycle is a major challenge that may hinder the growth of the luggage market. The most popular brands design suitcases from high-quality raw materials, making them more durable. The high cost and long lifespan of packaging are the factors that are expected to affect the annual growth of the market during the forecast period. Revenue collection in the market becomes cyclical in nature, as the average bag lasts at least three years and may depend more on its maintenance, subsequently. Additionally, luggage companies that offer important warranties and guarantees extend the replacement period of quality luggage and accessories even more. Hence, the long exchange cycle limits their sales and thus, slows down the growth of the market. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market, download a PDF sample

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

The Luggage Market is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

Product

Geography

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the specialty stores segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. These shops carry popular brands of luggage and provide a wide range of brands and product portfolio and sell similar types of products in all their outlets. They include company-owned independent stores operated by vendors like DELSEY and Samsonite International. The opening of new specialty stores of luggage is known to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The high population density and outbound tourism in APAC are major growth factors contributing to regional growth. The region sees an influx of international and high-end luggage brands like VF Corporation, which helps boost the luggage market in the region during the forecast period. The trend of purchasing luggage products as lifestyle products rather than utility products bodes well for market growth and the rise of online retailers like Amazon.com increases product reach and, consequently, market growth.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist luggage market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the luggage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luggage market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luggage market vendors

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The smart luggage market is projected to grow by USD 4.48 billion with a CAGR of 20.87% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by technology (connectivity, USB charging, and sim card) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Premiumization through product innovation is one of the key drivers fueling the market's growth.

The leather luggage market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% between 2022 and 2027. The leather luggage market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,893.82 million. This leather luggage market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (travel bags, casual bags, and business bags), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising number of initiatives is notably driving the market growth.

Luggage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,521.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc., Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International S.A., Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Under Armour Inc., United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luggage market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Warehouse clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Travel luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Casual luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Business luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Sports luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adidas AG

12.4 Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa

12.5 DELSEY

12.6 Groupe Artemis

12.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

12.8 MCM Products USA Inc.

12.9 Nike Inc.

12.10 Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

12.11 Samsonite International S.A.

12.12 Tapestry Inc.

12.13 Under Armour Inc.

12.14 United States Luggage Co. LLC

12.15 Valigeria Roncato Spa

12.16 VF Corp.

12.17 VIP Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Luggage Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luggage-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-521-44-million-from-2022-to-2027--growth-driven-by-the-growing-global-travel-and-tourism-industry---technavio-301816256.html

SOURCE Technavio