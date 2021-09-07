Luggage Market Witnesses Emergence of adidas AG and Delsey SA as Key Market Contributors | Growing travel and tourism industry likely to contribute growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luggage market is poised to grow by USD 16.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report on the luggage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The growing travel and tourism industry is significantly driving the global luggage market growth. In addition, the increasing popularity of tourism, outdoor sports, and adventure tours, especially in emerging nations, is augmenting sales of travel luggage products such as suitcases and carry-ons will also boost the market growth. The introduction of convertible and foldable luggage is one of the key luggage market trends likely to influence the market positively. However, competition from local brands will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The Luggage Market is segmented by Product (Travel luggage, Casual luggage, Business luggage, and Sports luggage), Distribution channel (Specialty stores, Department stores, Hypermarkets, and Supermarkets, Online retail, and Warehouse clubs), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The luggage market covers the following areas:

Luggage Market Sizing

Luggage Market Forecast

Luggage Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

adidas AG

Delsey SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

MCM Products AG

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Samsonite International SA

Tapestry Inc.

VF Corp.

VIP Industries Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

