Luggage Market Witnesses Emergence of adidas AG and Delsey SA as Key Market Contributors | Growing travel and tourism industry likely to contribute growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luggage market is poised to grow by USD 16.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report on the luggage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Latest market research report titled Luggage Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Discover Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

The growing travel and tourism industry is significantly driving the global luggage market growth. In addition, the increasing popularity of tourism, outdoor sports, and adventure tours, especially in emerging nations, is augmenting sales of travel luggage products such as suitcases and carry-ons will also boost the market growth. The introduction of convertible and foldable luggage is one of the key luggage market trends likely to influence the market positively. However, competition from local brands will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The Luggage Market is segmented by Product (Travel luggage, Casual luggage, Business luggage, and Sports luggage), Distribution channel (Specialty stores, Department stores, Hypermarkets, and Supermarkets, Online retail, and Warehouse clubs), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The luggage market covers the following areas:

Luggage Market Sizing
Luggage Market Forecast
Luggage Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • adidas AG

  • Delsey SA

  • LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  • MCM Products AG

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Samsonite International SA

  • Tapestry Inc.

  • VF Corp.

  • VIP Industries Ltd.


Related Reports:

Leather Luggage Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Carry-on Bags Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Laptop Carry Case Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • adidas AG

  • Delsey SA

  • LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  • MCM Products AG

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Samsonite International SA

  • Tapestry Inc.

  • VF Corp.

  • VIP Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luggage-market-witnesses-emergence-of-adidas-ag-and-delsey-sa-as-key-market-contributors--growing-travel-and-tourism-industry-likely-to-contribute-growth--technavio-301369770.html

SOURCE Technavio

