Luggage Market Witnesses Emergence of adidas AG and Delsey SA as Key Market Contributors | Growing travel and tourism industry likely to contribute growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luggage market is poised to grow by USD 16.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report on the luggage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The growing travel and tourism industry is significantly driving the global luggage market growth. In addition, the increasing popularity of tourism, outdoor sports, and adventure tours, especially in emerging nations, is augmenting sales of travel luggage products such as suitcases and carry-ons will also boost the market growth. The introduction of convertible and foldable luggage is one of the key luggage market trends likely to influence the market positively. However, competition from local brands will challenge the growth of the market participants.
The Luggage Market is segmented by Product (Travel luggage, Casual luggage, Business luggage, and Sports luggage), Distribution channel (Specialty stores, Department stores, Hypermarkets, and Supermarkets, Online retail, and Warehouse clubs), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
The luggage market covers the following areas:
Luggage Market Sizing
Luggage Market Forecast
Luggage Market Analysis
adidas AG
Delsey SA
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
MCM Products AG
Nike Inc.
PUMA SE
Samsonite International SA
Tapestry Inc.
VF Corp.
VIP Industries Ltd.
