U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,524.09
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.53
    -48.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,309.38
    +50.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.06
    +13.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -0.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9950
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,283.85
    +1,331.12 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.70
    +50.54 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Luis Müller Appointed to Celestica’s Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Celestica International LP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Müller to its Board of Directors, effective August 31, 2021.

Mr. Müller has 25 years of business and technical leadership in the semiconductor industry. In 2014, he assumed his current role as Chief Executive Officer and board member of Cohu, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services. Prior to joining Cohu, Mr. Müller co-founded Kinetrix, Inc. and later joined Teradyne, a Nasdaq-listed advanced test solutions company, when it acquired Kinetrix.

“We are happy to have Mr. Müller join Celestica’s board,” said Mike Wilson, Chair, Celestica’s Board of Directors. “We will benefit from his deep experience in the semiconductor industry, as well as his extensive background in strategic planning, international operations and corporate development.”

Mr. Müller has a PhD in Mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal Santa Catarina. He also has the requisite financial experience for audit committee purposes.

Following his appointment, Celestica’s board of directors will have 10 members.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, Capital Equipment, and Energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

CONTACT: Contacts Celestica Global Communications (416) 448-2200 media@celestica.com Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2211 clsir@celestica.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    On Sept. 10, its shareholders will vote on whether the company should merge with Bitcoin mining specialist Greenidge Generation. Support.com's customer service, technical support, and security operations have been struggling, and a pivot to Bitcoin mining operations could open the door for a business turnaround.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Chewy stock drops 10% after Q2 results on disappointing customer numbers

    Chewy Inc. shares dropped more than 10% late Wednesday after the specialty retailer posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and had slightly fewer active customers than Wall Street expected.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • Here's Why Micron Technology Stock Is Rising Once Again

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has underperformed the market so far this year. Shares of the company have tumbled big-time in the past few months as doubts about the memory market's health and Wall Street downgrades have knocked the wind out of its sails. Let's look at the reasons why that may be the case and if Micron stock can finally turn around its fortunes and finish 2021 on a high.

  • U.S. SEC opens probe into EV company Workhorse Group - WSJ

    The securities regulator disclosed in a letter that its enforcement division had been investigating Workhorse, the report said https://on.wsj.com/3DCKBOk, adding that the letter did not mention what the probe was about and did not offer any further details. Workhorse and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

    Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth's iPhones will continue.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    The stock of hydrogen fuel company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) hasn't had a great year so far. Analyst Steve Fleishman from Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Plug Power with the equivalent of a buy rating, and believes the stock could reach $34 per share, as reported by StreetInsider.com. One of the reasons that Plug Power's business may be in a position to grow is the potential passage of a federal infrastructure bill.