Luis A. Pagan-Carlo, MD, FACC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

SAVAGE, Minn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luis A. Pagan-Carlo, MD, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician for his work in the field of Cardiology and in acknowledgment of his work at Avyscoer.

Luis A. Pagan-Carlo has been in medical practice for over three decades as a board-certified Cardiologist, and currently works as the Founder of Avyscoer. Dr. Pagan-Carlo previously provided exceptional patient care at Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute for 21 years, seeing patients at AllinaHealth Lakeville Clinic in Lakeville, MN, and the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Hutchinson Morris and New Ulm, MN. He maintains hospital affiliations with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Lake Country Medical Group.

He first began his Medical studies by attended Boston University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1985. He gained experience in the field at the Microbiology Lab at Boston Medical Center. Dr. Pagan-Carlo then took courses at Penn State University, graduating with his Master of Science degree in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering in 1990. Dr. Pagan-Carlo graduated from Temple University School of Medicine in 1991, followed by an Internal Medicine residency completed at the University of Minnesota -Twin Cities in 1994. He then did a Research Fellowship in Cardiology, where he was the Chief Fellow of the Cardiovascular Division from 1996-1997, at the University of Iowa. He is board-certified in Cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Dr. Pagan-Carlo began teaching Invasive Cardiology at Delnor Community Hospital in 1997. He started working as a Senior Consulting Cardiologist at the Minneapolis Heart Institute in 1999, where he has now cared for patients for over 22 years.
From 2006-2014, Dr. Pagan-Carlo established and managed the market share of the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Ridgeview Heart Center, a Chest Pain Center Accredited facility. While working full-time as a physician, he also reported to the Joint Venture Board and the Minneapolis Heart Institute Executive Board. He is able to provide his patients with high-quality care with new technology, including echocardiography TTE and TEE, stress testing, and nuclear testing.

In 2018, Dr. Pagan-Carlo founded Avyscoer in order to bring innovation to patient care through cardiac image interpretation. The technology offered includes Remote Echocardiogram Interpretations, and Remote Stress Test Interpretations. This has been beneficial for patients and physicians who can receive this information remotely. The doctor believes that Avyscoer is creating the future of cardiac healthcare through digital services allowing exceptional clinician care. Dr. Pagan-Carlo says, "This allows timely and accurate transfer of information, as well lucid long-term digital follow up of our customers."

He has also written extensively and published peer-reviewed articles in numerous scientific journals. Dr. Pagan-Carlo has also lectured at several medical symposiums.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), and a member of the American Medical Association and the American Heart Association. He has been awarded for his work with profile recognitions from IssueWire and ProNews.
In his spare time, Dr. Pagan-Carlo is a board member of the Minnesota Opera and Theatre Latte Da.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luis-a-pagan-carlo-md-facc-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301478223.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

