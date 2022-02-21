U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.06
    +0.99 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8100
    -0.1650 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,763.55
    +442.06 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.56
    -47.23 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Luka Garza Launches Marketplace for NIL, NFTs, and Blockchain Solutions

·1 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2021, Luka Garza became the first collegiate athlete to launch his own NFT series, shortly thereafter he launched the LukaGarzaNFTGroup.io to explore unique solutions for NIL (i.e., Name, Image, and Likeness) utilizing blockchain technology and other unique solutions in hopes of revealing a new asset class and income streams previously undiscovered.

Luka Garza, former Naismith and Wooden national player of the year, launches MVP.Market

Luka's journey led him to meet other like-minded stakeholders and together, they have formed MVP.Market, raised $5M dollars, to deliver the first ever blockchain marketplace created through the lens of college athletes, students, artists, and pure blockchain technologists

Users will experience an intuitive marketplace that is a fully immersive experience as they interact with NFT drops, buy and sell unique items in the marketplace, and support student-athlete journeys, and live events.

Current NFT marketplaces are plagued with various limitations that prevent a great user experience such as intricate sign-up processes, inability to pay with credit/debit card, lack of security, and prohibitive fees.

The MVP.Market has selected to build its NFT marketplace on its own blockchain to allow easy sign-up, purchases with debit/credit or cryptocurrency.

Our unique blockchain also addresses energy consumption required for marketplace operation with a green sustainable energy model through a Proof of Stake mechanism.

Contact:
info@mvp.market,
888-723-5255

MVP.Market
MVP.Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luka-garza-launches-marketplace-for-nil-nfts-and-blockchain-solutions-301486537.html

SOURCE MVP.Market

