U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.50
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,970.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,174.25
    -13.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,395.30
    -5.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +0.52 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.97
    +0.68 (+4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3471
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1720
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,107.49
    -4,618.56 (-7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.23
    -118.82 (-7.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.90
    -0.96 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Lukashenko says he will hold second call with Merkel amid migrant crisis -Belta

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he would have a second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid a push to end a migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with the European Union, the state Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko said that following their first phone call on Monday, Merkel had taken time to discuss with other European Union nations a proposal by Minsk to resolve the crisis, Belta said. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

    Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate laid out his argument that highway design can reflect racism, noting that at least $1 billion in the bill will help reconnect cities and neighborhoods that had been racially segregated or divided by road projects. One of his greatest shortcomings as a White House candidate was his inability to win over Black voters.

  • Afghan evacuees enjoy Albania but have eyes set on Canada

    One Afghan teacher calls Albania a “paradise” while a former Afghan government official cannot get enough of “the freedom” that exists in the tiny Western Balkan country where they were evacuated to after the Taliban took over their homeland. An Afghan woman who mentored orphan girls deplores the end of her project and the fate of her former students and women under their new Taliban rulers, while a businessman misses his company back home. All of them are in limbo, waiting for a visa to the United States at the Kolaveri tourist resort on Golem Beach, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the Albanian capital, Tirana.

  • Biden-Xi virtual summit: leaders warn each other over future of Taiwan

    Video conference between the leaders is the most substantial discussion since Biden took office and comes at a time of high tension Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden in a virtual summit that China was prepared to take “decisive measures” if Taiwan’s takes any moves towards independence that cross Beijing’s red lines. Xi also warned the US president that any support for Taiwanese independence would be “like playing with fire”, according to a Chinese state media account of the summit, adding that “those

  • Why Canopy and Sundial Dropped Today, but Curaleaf Popped

    Apparently, when you're a marijuana investor, and the prospects for marijuana legalization suddenly get a lot brighter -- in other words, it's a day like Monday. As of noon Monday, EST, shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were down 3% and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) was doing the opposite of growing -- down 4.8% -- in response to confirmation that the long-rumored Republican House bill to legalize marijuana has arrived. In contrast, shares of Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) were headed higher, up 5.4% -- which just goes to show how unpredictable marijuana stocks can be.

  • Dutch Cabinet Has No Majority on Tax Move to Appease Shell

    (Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government won’t have a majority in parliament that would back scrapping a dividend tax in a bid to stop Royal Dutch Shell Plc moving its headquarters from The Hague to London, newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesHon

  • U.S. Marijuana Stocks Give Up Gains After GOP Reform Bill Announced

    U.S. marijuana stocks were up on Monday, ahead of an expected unveiling of Republican-led draft legislation to legalize cannabis in the U.S.

  • Student loan forgiveness: US cancels another $2B in debt — but what about relief for all borrowers?

    Borrowers: Check you inboxes for a loan cancellation notice.

  • Why Tilray Shares Popped Monday

    The stocks of Canadian cannabis companies have long been moving based on the potential for the U.S. market to open up to them. News of draft legislation led by South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has been reported in circles of the cannabis sector since last week, and it is scheduled to be officially unveiled today. Tilray has been positioning its business for the eventual legalization in the U.S., and a bill sponsored by Republicans could be a game changer.

  • President Biden Signs Infrastructure Bill Containing Crypto Broker Reporting Requirement Into Law

    The requirement survived despite a last-minute attempt to modify it.

  • Indian parliamentary panel agrees on cryptocurrency regulation but isn’t sure who should be in charge

    In a first, India’s parliamentary standing committee on finance has reportedly come to the conclusion that cryptocurrencies cannot be stopped, though they need to be regulated. The parliamentary panel yesterday (Nov. 15) met representatives of crypto exchanges, Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), among others, for a deeper understanding of the issues involved and the business. While they agreed that a regulatory mechanism was necessary, none of the stakeholders could decide who must take the onus of regulating the swelling cryptocurrency ecosystem in India.

  • The infrastructure plan ‘means routing new dollars through old plumbing’: Transportation Sec. Buttigieg

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses the infrastructure solutions his department hopes to implement following President Biden's signing of the infrastructure bill, along with the problems that supply chain disruptions, bottlenecks, and inflation pose for these strategies.

  • The infrastructure bill is ‘a really, really big deal for the country’: Expert

    Center for American Progress Action Fund President and Executive Director Navin Nayak speaks with Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre about the infrastructure plan and President Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Explainer: What is the emergency oil stash Biden may tap to counter inflation?

    The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices, which are raising fuel prices and driving inflation. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices that hit a seven-year high above $85 a barrel in late October, analysts say. But releasing oil could allow the Biden administration to fend off criticism ahead of the 2022 midterm elections that it has done little to counter rising prices.

  • UN Food-Aid Chief Responds to Elon Musk Challenge With Famine Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the United Nations’ food aid arm presented a detailed plan to help avoid famine in 2022 to Tesla chief Elon Musk, responding to a challenge from the world’s richest man to explain how a donation from him could help alleviate global hunger.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to

  • Oil giant Shell chooses UK for tax residency and drops ‘Royal Dutch’ from name

    Shell estimated that it might have to pay 400 million dollars to the Dutch taxman as part of the move.

  • Kashkari Says Fed Shouldn’t Overreact to ‘Temporary’ Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve shouldn’t overreact to inflationary pressures that are likely to prove temporary, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and Beijing“We shouldn’t overreact to what is likely going to be

  • Chris Christie Reveals Trump’s Bonkers Question When Sick With Coronavirus

    The former New Jersey governor was hospitalized with COVID when Trump called.

  • How the Louisville sheriff's KKK members show what's wrong with the FOP Contract | Opinion

    The proposed FOP contract and the current contract both state under Article 18 section 4 that Supervisory Files are to be deleted after only one year.

  • China Warns State Firms on Crypto Mining, Mulls Punitive Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- China is warning its own state-owned enterprises to get out of cryptocurrency mining and is considering imposing punitive measures in the form of higher power prices on companies that continue to defy a government ban as Bitcoin trades near record highs.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesHong Kong's New Museum Tries

  • Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

    There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...