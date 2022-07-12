U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,857.11
    +2.68 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,284.83
    +110.99 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,375.43
    +2.83 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.62
    +2.61 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.48
    -7.61 (-7.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.21 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0059
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0740 (-2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5870
    -0.8330 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,953.83
    -446.19 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.52
    -0.86 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.57
    +7.98 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron")/

·2 min read

In the news release, Luke Denly Joins Caron as Global Director of Marketing, issued 12-Jul-2022 by Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron") over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there has been a change to the first paragraph, second sentence. The complete, corrected release follows:

Luke Denly Joins Caron as Global Director of Marketing

Caron continues its growth in the Life Science market

MARIETTA, Ohio, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron"), a leading provider of laboratory equipment used in small and large molecule drug development and manufacturing, cell and gene therapy research, and academic research, today announced Luke Denly has joined the company as Global Director of Marketing. Based in Northern California, and reporting directly to the CEO, he will lead the expansion of Caron's marketing efforts across North America, Europe, and Asia.

(PRNewsfoto/Caron Products and Services, Inc. (&quot;Caron&quot;))
(PRNewsfoto/Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron"))

Caron continues its growth in the Life Science market

Luke brings to Caron nearly 20 years of industry experience combining both research and business backgrounds. The first decade of his career was spent at the University of California, San Diego and the Salk Institute. Over the past ten plus years Luke was a Director at Avantor Sciences where he used his data-driven insights to provide solutions that enhanced the customer experience. 

"We are excited to have Luke join the Caron organization. His extensive background in data driven marketing and overall experience in the life science space will play a key role in our growth strategy moving forward," said Jay Hexamer, Caron President and CEO. "His research and business experience brings a unique perspective that enhances our ability to advance further into therapeutics and toward more advanced cell and gene therapy workflows and vaccine development."

Luke received his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of California, San Diego. He served as primary researcher for numerous model designs now widely used in the UCSD laboratory. During his tenure at Avantor, Luke was awarded the President's Club Member recognizing the top 2% of associates. He also served on a team implementing strategic, sustainability driven projects resulting in the UCSD Outstanding Campus Vendor in Sustainability Award.

About Caron Products and Services, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Caron Products is a leading provider of laboratory equipmentenvironmental chambers and incubators, biosafety cabinets and Lab Automation Enclosures in the life science industry. Our customers are in the Biopharma, Biotech, Education, Healthcare and Industrial markets who discover life changing therapies and consumable products to cure illnesses and to enable a healthier world.

All team members at Caron Products are an important part of our ecosystem and our work has meaningful impact in achieving our main goal of "opening doors for scientists". For more information, visit www.caronproducts.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luke-denly-joins-caron-as-global-director-of-marketing-301584800.html

SOURCE Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron")

Recommended Stories

  • TOROMONT TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON JULY 26, 2022

    Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) will release its second quarter 2022 results after markets close on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

  • SpaceX's latest Starship booster test ends with an explosion

    It could push back SpaceX's plans for the Starship's first orbital test flight.

  • You Can't Buy SpaceX Yet But These Space Stocks Are Up For Grabs

    SpaceX continues to mark new milestones as a private company, and that has spurred investors' appetite for publicly traded space stocks.

  • China tests first-ever giant 'sail' on rocket to help clear space junk from Earth's orbit

    China began an effort to manage the space junk orbiting Earth by attaching a giant sail to the rocket it launched last month, which would facilitate its reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere. On June 24, 2022, the China National Space Administration launched the Long March 2D rocket and successfully placed three Yaogan 35 series satellites into orbit. Attached to the rocket’s payload adapter, the 269-square-foot deorbiting sail created by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) was successfully unfolded on June 26 to help deorbit the device within two years.

  • Here’s the first, high-resolution image of the universe from the James Webb Space Telescope

    The first image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was released tonight by president Joe Biden. There it is, folks: The highest-resolution picture of the universe ever captured—about 13 billion years ago. You can download the full resolution image here.

  • What do molecules look like?

    A nanographene molecule imaged by noncontact atomic force microscopy. Patrik Tschudin/gross3HR/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What do molecules look like? – Justice B., age 6, Wimberley, Texas A molecule is a group of atoms bonded together. Molecules make up nearly everything around you – your skin, your chair, even your food. They vary in size, but ar

  • Building blocks of life found floating in Milky Way in discovery that suggests we are not alone

    The building blocks of life have been found floating near the centre of the Milky Way in a discovery that raises the chance that life could have evolved on other planets in the galaxy.

  • First images from Nasa's James Webb telescope reveal deepest view of universe ever

    Nasa unveiled the deepest view of the universe ever captured as it released the first image from its new space telescope on Monday night.

  • Japan unveils artificial-gravity Moon base plans

    ‘There is no plan like this in other countries’ space development plans,’ says researcher

  • Hadron collider scientists discover three subatomic particles never seen before

    Beneath the Swiss Alps lives the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator and recently scientists found three new subatomic particles never seen before. NBC News’ Jacob Ward is joined by Yale University physics Professor Dr. Sarah Demers to discuss how this week’s discovery could help researchers learn how the universe was born and what the future looks like.

  • SpaceX Analyzes Explosion During Rocket Booster Test

    Elon Musk’s SpaceX sustained an apparent setback during a test of one of its rocket boosters, with a video showing a fiery explosion under the vehicle.

  • OpenAI rival AI21 Labs raises $64M to ramp up its AI-powered language services

    The enterprise is bullish on AI systems that can understand and generate text, known as language models. According to a survey by John Snow Labs, 60% of tech leaders' budgets for AI language technologies increased by at least 10% in 2020. Eager for a slice of the pie, new providers have materialized in recent years claiming to bring unique language modeling capabilities to the table.

  • A year in the making, BigScience's AI language model is finally available

    After more than a year of planning and training, a volunteer-led project has produced an open source language model that they claim is as powerful as OpenAI's GPT-3, but free and open for anyone to use (if they have the computing power). Dubbed Bloom, the model is available in open source along with the code and datasets used to create it. Brooklyn-based AI startup Hugging Face has released a free web app that lets anyone try Bloom without having to download it.

  • The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict

    Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide. The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other. It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur.

  • 2017-2018 Hyundai Ioniq recalled to fix same issue a second time

    20178-2018 Hyundai Ioniqs were recalled four years ago. But a defective part was used to replace a defective part, so now they're being recalled again.

  • NASA reveals targets of first James Webb telescope images

    Space lovers have been waiting on the edge of their seats since the James Webb space telescope launched last year. Once the upgraded telescope reached its final destination, the wait became even more difficult. Now, months after the first adjustments to the instruments began, NASA is finally gearing up to show off the first James … The post NASA reveals targets of first James Webb telescope images appeared first on BGR.

  • First image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals thousands of galaxies in stunning detail

    The first image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows innumerable galaxies swirling around a central point, like the light thrown off from a disco ball.

  • An air conditioner for your nerves could be the future of pain relief

    In the 1995 military comedy Major Payne (now streaming on Peacock!), the titular character has an unconventional method for dealing with pain. During an engagement, when another Marine was injured, Major Payne offered a trick to help him take his mind of the pain. That trick involved breaking his finger, giving him something else to focus on. While that might be effective in its own way, it’s not exactly the comforting therapy medical professionals are looking for. Often, when recovering from a

  • Everything to Know About July's Buck Moon, the Biggest Supermoon of the Year

    This month's Buck Moon will coincide with a supermoon, marking the third of four in 2022

  • President Biden will reveal the first James Webb Space Telescope image today at 5PM ET

    NASA has decided to reveal the first James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) image today rather than waiting until tomorrow as planned.