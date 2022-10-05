U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

The Lukens Company Announces Promotions to Scale & Support Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), an award-winning full-service marketing agency, announced the promotion of seven leaders responsible for client success, data and analytics, digital, production, and strategic growth. The promotions reflect TLC's philosophy of developing a strong bench of direct response experts to deliver best-in-class service as well as its continued momentum as a market leader.

We're delighted to recognize the vital role that these individuals are playing in setting the pace in their disciplines.

"We strive to continuously improve the quality and range of our services to better help cause-oriented organizations increase their impact," said Seth Colton, TLC's President & Managing Partner. "Promoting talent that leads with excellence, compassion, and a dedication to our clients' missions is one of the best ways that we can do that. We're delighted to recognize the vital role that these individuals are playing in setting the pace in their disciplines and helping us reach our long-term goals."

Debbie Loubier will serve as Senior Vice President, Nonprofit. In her new role, Debbie will oversee TLC's Nonprofit Practice and operationalize growth and business development strategies.

Erik Pfalzer will serve as Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics. In his new role, Erik will spearhead the advancement of TLC's data processing and analytics capabilities.

Erin Aguiar will serve as Vice President, Client Services. In her new role, Erin will manage TLC's client services and drive innovation in membership and donor fundraising programs.

Traci Cacioppo will serve as Vice President, Production. In her new role, Traci will develop innovative print, mail, and postal strategies and leverage TLC's wide array of production resources.

Pete Ellard will serve as Vice President, Digital. In his new role, Pete will lead digital strategy and utilize the latest technology to deliver creative solutions to TLC's clients.

James Knode will serve as Vice President, Creative. In his new role, James will leverage TLC's cutting-edge analytics to drive the creative process and help clients build durable emotional bonds with supporters.

Jillian Rogers will serve as Vice President, Client Strategy. In her new role, Jill will forge strategic partnerships, deliver new capabilities, and provide data-driven direction to TLC's clients.

In addition to these promotions, TLC is expanding its team to better serve its clients. More information on open positions can be found at www.thelukenscompany.com/careers.

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions.

