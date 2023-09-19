Lulelemon, Dreamette, Homesense: What's new in Jacksonville's building permits

Here's a look at some of the most notable building permits issued in Jacksonville from Sept. 11-17.

Renovations for relocation of Lululemon in St. Johns Town Center continue

Interior shell alterations for the space that will be the new home of Lululemon at St. Johns Town Center are moving forward.

The store, currently located at 4812 River City Dr., Suite 113, is moving to the new space at 4791 River City Dr., a space formerly occupied by Michael Kors and Chicos.

The new retail space of 7,500 square feet will more than double the size of Lululemon's current location.

The cost of the interior project is $95,255 and VCMG, LCC is the contractor.

Dreamette to open on the Northside

Just a few months after Trips to Discover described Dreamette as "a local favorite in Jacksonville [that] serves up some of the best soft-serve ice cream in the area", another location will be opening soon on Jacksonville's Northside.

Robert Davis Construction Inc., has received a permit from the City of Jacksonville to do a build-out for a new walk-up ice cream shop at 6765 Dunn Ave., Unit 325, in the Dunn Village shopping center. The cost for the buildout, which includes an office, a knee wall, several outlets for machines and sinks, and two service windows is $25,000.

Homesense coming to Mandarin

The City of Jacksonville has approved a permit for a buildout for Homesense at 11111 San Jose Blvd., Unit 11, in the Riverplace Shopping Center.

The Canadian chain of stores, owned by TJX Companies, specializes in a wide variety of home furnishings including rugs, arts, mirrors, lighting, and more, and describes itself as an off-price retailer.

When complete, the San Jose store will have 23,186 square feet of enclosed space, and the cost of the buildout, which includes a full interior remodel including electric, mechanical, and plumbing, will be $2,142,542.88. KerriCook Construction Inc. is the contractor.

District IV Medical Examiner's Office moving to Brentwood area

The City of Jacksonville has been permitted to build a new medical examiner's office. The current facility, located at 2100 Jefferson St., is slated to move to its new location at 4368 N. Davis St.

Story continues

The new facility will be two-story, 30 feet in height, will have 49,652 square feet of enclosed space when completed, and will sit on 2.21 acres of land,

The City's cost for construction is $57,253,133 and Perry-Mcall Construction Inc. is the contractor for the job.

Four city parks get new playgrounds

The City of Jacksonville has been approved for upgrades to four local public parks, mainly focusing on playground equipment areas.

Dinsmore Park on the Northside, Crystal Springs Park on the Westside, Gerry's Park in Arlington's Fort Caroline, and Grunthal Park in Northwest Jacksonville are all slated for improvements.

The cost for each park will vary with Crystal Springs Park listed at $262,000, Fort Caroline's Gerry's Park at $168,000, Dinsmore Park at $231,000, and Grunthal Park at $103,000. Both Crystal Springs Park and Gerry's Park will undergo demolition of the existing playground equipment before the new equipment is installed. Grunthal will get a new sidewalk in addition to the new equipment.

The total cost for the four playground upgrades comes to $764,000 and Bliss Products and Services Inc., is the contractor.

Episcopal School of Jacksonville gets new arts building

Episcopal School of Jacksonville, located at 4455 Atlantic Boulevard, will expand its campus with a new ceramics building.

Records show that the new one-story, 3,788-square-foot arts building will cover 1.07 acres of land and will accommodate up to 79 people.

The cost for the new arts area will be $550,000 and Northeast Florida Contracting is set to do the work.

New Gate car wash coming to St. Johns Bluff Road

BFC Property Holdings has permit approval from the City of Jacksonville to build a new Gate car wash on the property located at 4646 St. Johns Bluff Road. A secondary permit was also pulled for a car wash pay station build-out.

The business will sit on 3.97 acres of land and will be a one-story building with 5,089 square feet of enclosed space when completed.

The cost of the car wash is listed at $2,300,000, and the pay station is listed at $100,000. Auld & White Constructors LLC will be doing the work.

More recent permits:

More in this week's building permits

Sept. 10, 2023

4646 St. Johns Bluff Rd. S., BFC Property Holdings, new car wash accessory building, $2,300,000. Auld & White Constructors LLC.

4646 St. Johns Bluff Rd. S., BFC Property Holdings, pay station for new car wash, $100,000. Auld & White Constructors Llc.

Sept. 11, 2023

1000 Island Point Dr., Unit 100, Island Pointe Partners LLC, selective separation of breezeway area, demolish & remove the two-story units to the east, building #10 only, $53,480. Burkhalter Wrecking Inc.

4460 Sun Lily Ct., Susanne Neher, cat 1 10x13 screen roof enclosure on new 4-inch slab, $21,445. Lifetime Enclosures Inc.

14900 Inspire Way, RaceTrack Properties I, LLC, new pump house building, $15,000. RISE General Contractors, LLC.

14474 Beach Blvd., Spring Rose, LLC, interior renovation for a new tenant build-out, $60,000. Adkins Construction, LLC.

904 Cesery Terr., Windmill Property Group LLC, new construction build of quadplex, bldg #2, $200,000. Pecan Construction LLC.

4368 Davis St. N., City of Jacksonville, construction of new medical examiner's office building; this is the primary permit. Please reference secondary permits B23-643188.000 for the dumpster enclosure, and B23-643191.000 for the site wall, $57,253,133. Perry-Mcall Construction Inc.

4368 Davis St. N., City of Jacksonville, dumpster enclosure - see primary permit B23-606645 for plans, $33,000, Perry-Mcall Construction Inc.

2983 Faye Road, 6075 Lance, LLC, foundations only for a 116,640 SF expansion to an existing warehouse, $137,873. Arco Design/ Build.

1527 Gandy St., Wesley Sanks, new modular building for classroom (group E - Daycare), $45,000. Wesley Sanks.

1250 Imeson Park Blvd., Unit 304, Merritt Jaim1 LLC, interior build-out, $225,000. Lay Duckworth Construction.

10107 Leisure Lane S., Michael Slagle, cat 1 24x6 screen enclosure on the second floor, $34,425. Lifetime Enclosures.

250 Busch Dr. E., IPI 250 INC, electrical modifications for new sorting system, $47,000. Sheer Enterprises Inc.

4755 Town Crossing Dr., The Higbee Company LLC, 1,870 sq. ft. 1st-floor cosmetics remodel, remove existing sales fixtures, flooring, and in-floor electrical in selected areas, install new in-floor electrical, porcelain floor tile, and free-standing sales fixtures. No new walls, ceilings, HVAC, plumbing, sprinkler, alarm work, or light fixtures required, no change in occupancy, no exterior work, $228,472. CDI Contractors LLC.

Sept. 12, 2023

840 Nautica Dr., Unit 107, Ramco Jacksonville LLC, interior tenant buildout for a new retail store going into an existing space, scope to include mechanical, electrical and 8' display fixtures, $158,000 C2C Contractors.

622, 624, 626, 628, 630, 632, 634, 636 Celtic Dr., D.R. Horton, new townhomes, $1,116,000. D.R. Horton.

8313 Baycenter Rd., Paragon Industries II, Inc., interior renovations, $368,000. Arco Design/ Build.

2631 Jammes Rd., The Pit Stop 3, Inc., manufacture, deliver, and install (1) 24' x 41" independent image gas canopy, $51,499. McGee Corp.

11341 Normandy Blvd., Blizzard Donnie R. Trust, retail B consists of new construction of a single tenant shell building, $193,200. Benning Construction Co.

10300 Southside Blvd., Unit 177, New Nem Nails Bar, tenant build-out, $160,000. ABT Construction Inc.

10 Van Dyck Rd., Boca Raton Custom Homes I LLC, interior slab demo and new interior recessed structural slab, $350,000, Boca Raton Custom Homes.

2853 Wonderwood Lane, Debra Collins, CAT I Screen room on new slab with xx vinyl windbreakers, $12,750. M Daigle And Sons Construction Inc.

Sept. 13, 2023

11003 ETown Parkway, David Weekley Homes, install new playset for Kettering's guests and residents. No trees will be affected by this project, $81,798. F.G. Constructors.

12082 Reunion Cir. Intervest Construction of Jax. Inc, new construction - amenity Lodge building for Seven Pines, new construction - *Change of contractor from CBC1262120 - Joseph Blanco to CGC034933 - Orville Smith 9/8/23, $3,500,000. Dicky Smith & Co. Inc.

12082 Reunion Cir., Intervest Construction of Jax. Inc, new construction, party pavilion building, *Change of contractor from CBC1262120 - Joseph Blanco to CGC034933 - Orville Smith 9/8/23, $150,000. Dicky Smith & Co. Inc.

10033 Element Rd., Weekley Homes, LLC, new townhome construction, $266,300,

10037 Element Rd., Weekley Homes, LLC, new townhome construction, $264,800. David Weekley Homes.

5013 Big Pine Dr., Dream Finders Homes LLC, new single-family home, $250,000. Dream Finders Homes LLC.

12750, 12752, 12754, 12756 Whelan Ave., D R Horton, new townhouses, $558,000 for all four, D.R. Horton.

5467, 5469, 5471, 5473, 5475, 5477, 5479, 5481 Tellaro Ln., D R Horton, new townhomes, $1,200,000 for eight townhomes.

4915 Baymeadows Rd., Unit 6B, Ruth Holgate, replace 1 door & 5 windows size for size with mullions, $11,895. The Home Depot USA.

76 Laura St. S., Vystar Credit Union, selective demolition and replacement of interior finishes, $546,631. Dana B. Kenyon Co.

10044 Atlantic Ave., Gate Petroleum, interior renovation only and small addition, $950,000. National Retail Services Group Inc.

Sept. 14, 2023

6970, 6974, 6979, 6983 Mirage St., Richmond American Homes, new single-family townhomes, $1,000,000 for four townhomes. Richmond American Homes of Florida.

10151 Deerwood Park Blvd., Unit 220, SREIT Deerwood Park North Center, LLC, tenant build-out of non-loading-bearing walls with mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering and finishes, $457,125. Emerald C.'s Development III

2 Shircliff Way, Cancer Specialists, LLC, renovate an existing area to convert spaces to match the new floor plan, $5,123,530. Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC.

4600 Middleton Park Cir. E., Life Care Services, exterior renovation to create a sitting park in a courtyard setting, interior alterations, and add an accessory structure (canopy), $988,216,20. Lagniappe National Construction LLC.

7920 Merrill Rd., Elite Property Management, repair sign structure damaged by a car, $12,500. New Beginning Plumbing Inc.

14559 Philips Hwy., Elite Property Management, repair sign structure damaged by car, $12,500. New Beginning Plumbing Inc.

1992 San Marco Blvd., Normandy Stratton, LLC C/O TSG Realty, add 2 storefront openings on east side of the building and replace entryway with storefront, $75,000. Building Dynamics Inc.

4910 Samaritan Way, Westlake Properties KP6, LLC, new construction commercial swimming pool for NOVO, Westlake multifam guest and residents only, no gas heat, ADA chair lift included in the design, $346,500. Village Pools of Central Florida LLC.

1043 Walnut St., 1043 Walnut St., 1043 Walnut LLC, demo condemned apartment building.*Change of contractor from CBC1252169 - Trevor Rhody to CBC1256525 - Kevin Hensley, $25,000. KLT Construction Inc.

Sept. 15, 2023

7186, 7188, 7190, 7192, 7194 Luminary Lane, Atlee Development, new townhome construction - 5 Unit building - Unit E - Lot 82, please refer to parent permit # B-22-585806.000 for plans and trusses. $590,000 for all five units. NVR Inc. dba Ryan Homes

6971, 6975, 6978, 6982, 7002, 7006 Mirage St., Richmond American Homes, new residential townhouses, AL33/34for plans see parent permit B23-672054.000, $1,500,000. Richmond American Homes of Florida.

12710, 12712, 12714, 12716, 12718, 12720, 12722, 12724, 12730, 12732, 12734, 12736, 12738, 12740, 12742, 12744 Whelan Ave., D.R. Horton, new townhouse - parent permit B23-675601, $2,232,000 for all 16 units, D.R. Horton is the contractor.

7037 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 28, Commonwealth Commerce Center, LLC, interior buildout of an additional single bathroom, $23,000. Hoffman Commercial Construction LLC.

7064 Davis Creek Rd., Mak Ellis Enterprises LLC, site work and construction of new pre-engineered metal building as a warehouse, $650,000. Lloyd's Construction & Consulting LLC.

7406 Fullerton St., Unit 101, ROC II Fairlead Gran Park at the Avenues, repair and alteration, $31,376. Spartan Construction LLC.

620 Main St. N., First Baptist Church Jacksonville, install perimeter stem wall; fencing; landscape; shade structures, and pavers for the new play-park area, $200,000. C.M.B. Builders LLC.

620 Main St., First Baptist Church, Installation of new playground equipment, $25,000. C.M.B. Builders LLC.

11112 San Jose Blvd., Unit 25, 210 School of Music LLC, tenant Build Out for music school/lessons, $411,000. Adkins Construction, LLC.

4500 San Pablo Rd. S., Mayo Clinic, interior alterations/repairs to 6th Floor for new reference laboratory project 3A (3500 SF), $1,454,350. Fickling Construction, Inc.

Sept. 16, 2023

3460 Beach Blvd., Chance Beach Owner LLC, construction of new in-ground commercial swimming pool, $190,000. Pulexa LLC.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville building permits from Sept. 11-16, 2023