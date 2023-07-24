Is Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) stock up by 2.7% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Lululemon Athletica's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lululemon Athletica is:

29% = US$955m ÷ US$3.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.29 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Lululemon Athletica's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Lululemon Athletica has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Lululemon Athletica's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Lululemon Athletica's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 14% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lululemon Athletica is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lululemon Athletica Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Lululemon Athletica doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Lululemon Athletica's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

