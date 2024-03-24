The Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a mediocre week for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shareholders, with the stock dropping 13% to US$403 in the week since its latest full-year results. Lululemon Athletica reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$9.6b and statutory earnings per share of US$12.20, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Lululemon Athletica's 33 analysts is for revenues of US$10.8b in 2025. This would reflect a solid 12% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 16% to US$14.25. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$10.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.26 in 2025. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$485, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lululemon Athletica at US$570 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$278. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Lululemon Athletica's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 23% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$485, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

