Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lululemon Athletica, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$7.1b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Therefore, Lululemon Athletica has an ROCE of 40%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Luxury industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lululemon Athletica compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Lululemon Athletica .

What Can We Tell From Lululemon Athletica's ROCE Trend?

It's hard not to be impressed by Lululemon Athletica's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 40% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 245% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 40%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Lululemon Athletica can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 105% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation for LULU that compares the share price and estimated value.

