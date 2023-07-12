The lululemon Chargefeel sneakers are up to 50% off on Prime Day—Don't miss out

Save on Lululemon Chargefeel shoes during Amazon Prime Day.

As Reviewed's senior health and fitness writer, I'm well-versed in sneakers. With a roster that includes Nike, Veja, Adidas, Nobull, and more, I stay equipped for running, strength training and cross training. When the weather starts warming up, I add a daily walk to my workout routine, and that's when I pull out the lululemon Chargefeel sneakers to stay comfy and injury-free as I rack up the miles.

$74-$99 at Lululemon (Save $49 to $74)

The Chargefeels are easily the comfiest sneakers I own. When I first took them for a spin, the arch felt almost too high for my liking. But after one 30-minute walk, these shoes conformed to my feet with the perfect amount of cushion and arch support.

Designed for both running and training, these sneakers deliver a balance of spring, cushion and support to allow for versatility in your workout routine. And the pressure-mapped outsole provides excellent traction during HIIT, running and strength training workouts.

I look forward to slipping on my Chargefeels every day, and they've become my go-to shoes for everyday errands as well as workouts, thanks to the comfort and support they provide.

They're a sleek and stylish workout shoe, to boot. They come in a variety of colors including pink, highlighter yellow and navy, and women's sizes 5 to 12. Whether you're looking for a new running shoe, a cross-trainer or an everyday sneaker, the lululemon Chargefeel sneaker won't disappoint.

$74-$99 at Lululemon (Save $49 to $74)

