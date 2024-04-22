Lululemon to Close Washington Warehouse, Cut 100 Employees

Lululemon plans to shutter its Washington State distribution center and axe more than 100 employees, the athleisure purveyor confirmed Monday.

The Vancouver-based firm filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state’s employment security department on Thursday, informing officials of the closure of its Sumner warehouse, 35 miles south of Seattle. Layoffs will begin on June 21, the WARN notice said, though the center itself will remain open until the end of the year.

“As we continue to deliver on our growth strategy to meet the needs of our guests, we regularly evaluate our distribution network to help shape and support the future vision of our business,” a spokesperson for the Team Canada outfitter said. “Following a review of our current infrastructure and the evolution of our fulfillment strategy, which includes a multi-year investment to increase overall capacity and support our growth, we have made the decision to close one of our smaller distribution centers—located in Sumner, WA—at the end of 2024.”

The lease for the 150,000-square-foot Sumner location will end in July 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Lululemon said that it will retain and relocate some of Sumner’s 128 employees to other facilities, including the 1.26 million-square-foot warehouse that it opened in Ontario, Calif., 40 miles east of Los Angeles, in 2021. This will result in the loss of “just over” 100 positions, the spokesperson said, adding that the company is “committed to supporting our impacted employees through this transition.

In 2022, the yogawear retailer entered into a lease for a 980,000-square-foot warehouse in Brampton, Ontario, which was expected to be up and running this year but will now be operational only in 2026, per a corporate filing.

Lululemon has admitted to struggling with a slowdown in demand that has stagnated North American growth. During the fourth quarter, sales in the Americas rose 9 percent, versus 29 percent a year ago and 54 percent worldwide.

“There has been a shift in the U.S. consumer behavior of late, and we’re navigating what has been a slower start to the year,” CEO Calvin McDonald said on a call with analysts last month. “We view this as an opportunity to keep playing offense as we lean into investments that will continue our growth trajectory. Outside the U.S., our business remains strong, and all our international markets in Canada.”

The company still plans to open five to 10 stores in the Americas, and its innovation and product pipeline “remains very strong for this year,” he said.

“Despite the market dynamics, we remain optimistic about our opportunities to grow our business in the U.S. in 2024 and to continue to gain market share,” McDonald added. “Our stores facilitate a direct connection with our guests, help us attract new guests into the brand and act as hubs in our local communities. We will continue to invest into the market to increase our brand awareness as we continue to activate both community-based events and larger brand campaigns.”