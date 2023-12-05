Lululemon downgraded, Datadog initiated: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The Wall Street Journal

Elliott Investment Management’s push for change at Phillips 66 borrows straight from its successful playbook at Marathon Petroleum In other words, it would probably be a mistake for Phillips 66 to ignore it. The activist investor said on Wednesday that it had taken a roughly $1 billion stake in U.S. refining giant Phillips 66 and pushed the company to sell noncore assets, focus more on its main refining business and fix its track record of relatively high operating costs. Phillips 66 has the most diverse portfolio among its peers, with large exposure to midstream, marketing and, most notably, a stake in chemicals business CP Chem with Chevron In theory that means the company could capture more from the full value chain, but the sprawling structure hasn’t done much for its performance in recent years.