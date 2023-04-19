Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) seeks to sell its at-home fitness business, Mirror, which it bought in 2020.

The company approached its competitor Hydrow as a potential buyer, said CNBC.

LULU rebranded Mirror as Lululemon Studio post the acquisition.

Also read: Lululemon Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Guidance Update And More

Lululemon spokesperson said, “As previously announced, we are shifting the focus of Lululemon Studio from a hardware-centric offering to one that is also focused on digital app-based services going forward. This work is underway, and our strategy will enable us to create long-term value and build a larger community of guests with a deeper connection to lululemon.”

Hydrow said it doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation.

LULU had incurred an impairment charge of $442.7 million related to Mirror Platform in Q4 2022 and expressed that the at-home fitness market has been under pressure.

During its earnings release, Lululemon also disclosed it would launch a new digital fitness app in summer 2023 at a lower price point.

Price Action: LULU shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $371.94 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Lululemon Is Exploring Sale of Mirror Unit Bought in 2020 To Competitor: Report originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.