Lululemon just collabed with Madhappy on running gear to support mental health awareness

Lululemon and Madhappy just released new pieces from the brands' running gear collab.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With spring officially here and temperatures on the rise, it's the perfect time to focus on your well-being by remaining active. Whether you enjoy taking early-morning jogs around the neighborhood or you're training for a local marathon, having high-quality running gear is essential, and the new lululemon x Madhappy collab offers just that.

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

Lululemon is notorious for its stylish and top-notch athleisure, and it's just teamed up with apparel brand Madhappy on a mission to create conversations around mental health by raising awareness and reducing stigma. The two brands share a love for wellness and decided to join forces by collaborating on running gear with pieces that embrace the physical and mental benefits of running.

The new collection is comprised of over 20 pieces, including the Packable Running Jacket ($178) and Relaxed Crop Hoodie ($168) that feature a maze logo meant to represent the mental health journey, along with the peace symbol that Madhappy is known for. The pieces also sport the saying "A Tendency for Effervescent Energy Movement," which serves as a reminder for runners to always go at their own pace.

To support the collaboration's goal of raising mental health awareness, lululemon and Madhappy have also partnered on a donation to The JED Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on mental health and suicide prevention in teens and young adults in the US. Keep reading to shop our favorites from the lululemon x Madhappy collab.

Top picks from lululemon x Madhappy

Shop running pieces from the new lululemon x Madhappy collab aimed to promote mental and physical wellness.

Story continues

Shop lululemon x Madhappy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: lululemon x Madhappy: Shop the new running gear collab