lululemon just launched sneakers designed for trail running—shop the Blissfeel Trail shoe

Meet the Blissfeel Trail, lululemon's newest shoe on the market, specially designed for trail running.

lululemon just introduced a new shoe into the mix, designed for road-to-trail running. Released this week, the Blissfeel Trail running shoe is a women-specific design that's built to handle rough terrain. The newest entry in lululemon's footwear offerings, it joins the Blissfeel 2 shoe ($148, an everyday neutral running shoe), the Chargefeel ($138, a versatile cross-training shoe, also available in mid for $148), the Restfeel ($58, a post-workout slide) and the Strongfeel ($128, a training shoe for "multi-directional movement").

$158 at lululemon

Priced at $158, the Blissfeel Trail is available in women’s sizes 5 to 12, including half sizes. It comes in five different colorways: Baked Clay, Black and White, Faded Zap, Florid Orange and Violet Verbena.

lululemon's newest sneaker is designed with a high-traction, lugged outsole, suitable for uneven, muddy conditions, and a protective film for on-trail durability. Similar to the other Blissfeel models, it features a lightweight, supportive sole and foam cushioning for soft, springy landings on each stride.

lulelemon's Blissfeel Trail is another women-first design from the brand that provides ample support for the female foot.

The off-road running shoe serves as another women-first design for lululemon; like the brand's other sneakers, the Blissfeel Trail is specifically engineered for women’s feet, based on years of research and data collected from one million Volumental foot scans.

While we're currently in the process of testing the Blissfeel Trail, it's sure to be a popular entry into the women's running space. For those who enjoy running outdoors and tackling rugged terrain, this shoe will help you brave the elements in style.

