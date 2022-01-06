U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,701.75
    +14.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,182.00
    +59.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,833.00
    +74.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.90
    +8.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8870
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,992.00
    -621.73 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.19
    -7.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,713.59
    +225.72 (+0.79%)
     

Lululemon names Twitch exec Mike Aragon CEO of Mirror

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Months after the surprise departure of Mirror founder Brynn Putnam, Lululemon today announced that it has named former Twitch Chief Content Officer Mike Aragon to run the connected fitness brand. Effective January 17, Aragon will be stepping into the CEO role for both Mirror and Lululemon’s Digital Fitness line.

“Mike Aragon has an impressive track record of building successful brands by connecting people and building communities through digital content and experiences,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a release tied to the news. “He is the ideal leader to chart the path forward for MIRROR as we engage with the more than 10 million lululemon guests who live the sweat life.”

Putnum stepped down as CEO in September effective immediately, according to a memo that noted Lululemon was on the search for “the right candidate to drive the brand’s next phase of growth.” The news followed the fitness brand’s $500 million 2020 acquisition of the connected fitness startup, as the pandemic was fueling interest in the category.

Aragon joins the company after nearly five years serving as the CCO of Amazon-owned livestreaming service Twitch. Prior to that, he served as the GM of Crunchyroll parent, Ellation and a VP at PlayStation Network/Sony.

“Mirror has a strong market position with a growing subscriber base, and I look forward to building upon this solid foundation and defining the next chapter of growth with the talented MIRROR team,” he said in the same release.

Interest in home fitness has continued as the pandemic has raged on, though re-openings of gyms have impacted the bottom line of competitors like Peloton. Mirror has also seen increased competition from fellow full-screen workout platforms like Tempo and Tonal. Earlier this week, Nike filed a lawsuit against Lululemon over the infringement of six patents related to Mirror and connected apps.

Lululemon set to acquire home fitness startup Mirror for $500M

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Went Dark on Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for digital cell biology company Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI)... but not in a good way. Following news of a c-suite departure and a business update, investors aggressively sold off the company's stock. The vacating executive is none other than CEO Eric Hobbs, who is staying with Berkeley Lights by shifting to president of its antibody therapeutics business.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Meta Stock Jumps On Prospects For New Features On Instagram

    Meta stock climbed as UBS raised its price target on the social networking giant based on expected changes coming to Instagram.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with high yields. To skip our analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to a report published by Global X, between 1960 to 2017, stocks paying high dividends outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of […]

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • Why Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling

    Between a price target hike from Bank of America and some very positive news on electric car battery ranges, Thursday should have been a great day to own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- but it's not working out that way. Instead of going up, Tesla stock is going down today, falling 4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET and extending a three-day slide that has already cost Tesla investors 12.5% since the start of the New Year. This morning, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla stock to $1,300 a share, as StreetInsider.com reports.

  • Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

    Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the pa

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.