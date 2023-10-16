Lululemon surges to 52-week high on plans to join S&P 500

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock hit a 52-week high on Monday on plans for the athleisure company to enter the S&P 500 (^GSPC) next week.

Prior to the market open on October 18, Lululemon will replace game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which recently finalized its merger with Microsoft (MSFT)

The Vancouver, Canada based company's stock traded at its highest level since 2021, up more than 9% early in the session.

Lululemon has had a strong year, despite weakness in the overall apparel industry. The company lifted its full year forecast earlier this year. It's second quarter results came in better than Wall Street expectations, with net revenue increasing 18% year-over-year.

“I think what we're seeing here is a discerning consumer,” Oppenheimer & Co. senior analyst Brian Nagel told Yahoo Finance after the company’s latest quarterly results.

“LULU performed well through the pandemic, right? But I think what's happening here post-pandemic is, as a society, we are still dressing a lot more casually, you know. So this ongoing strength in Lululemon, the double-digit sales growth to a certain extent is coming at the expense of more traditional clothing companies,” he added.

In late September, Lululemon announced it entered a five-year partnership with connected fitness platform Peloton for its content.

Lululemon will become the primary athletic apparel provider for Peloton while some Peloton instructors will be Lululemon Ambassadors.

The company also announced it plans to stop selling its connected fitness Mirror device, which it purchased for $500 million in June 2020 when valuations for at-home fitness equipment like Pelotons and Tonals were skyrocketing.

As Yahoo Finance’s Executive Editor Brian Sozzi recently pointed out, “Lululemon unsuccessfully attempted to integrate the Mirror acquisition operationally, culturally, and from a sales perspective."

Lululemon is up about 25% year-to-date. The stock has 27 Buy, 6 Hold and 3 Sell analyst recommendations.

