Luma Financial Technologies Teams Up With MSCI to Provide Users With Enhanced Product Transparency and Access to Global Indexes

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma"), the world's top independent, multi-issuer, structured products and annuities platform, is proud to announce the inclusion of MSCI indexes to Luma's Creation Hub, a module embedded within their award-winning platform. In doing so, Luma users will gain access to global MSCI equity and ESG indexes to use as underliers via customized structured products.

In addition to new global indexes being available for Luma users to customize structured products around, they will also gain access to curated MSCI research and content geared towards structured product investors. These materials will feature revolving analysis global market trends, as well as extensive and multi-format media resources such as publications, podcasts, graphs, and scorecards, all housed together in Luma's state-of-the-art Learning Center.

"With this new development, we're providing our users with further differentiating capacity to build customized structured notes linked directly to established, well-known global indexes," said Tim Bonacci, Luma's CEO and President. "And through the thorough educational materials MSCI is adding to our Learning Center, we're also aiding advisors in making well-informed decisions when building products on behalf of their clients. A two-for-one value add that we're extremely excited about."

"Transparency and accessibility are the main ingredients needed for advisors to better serve their clients when transacting in structured products," said David Wood, Managing Director of International Business at Luma. "We're thrilled to be providing our users with MSCI's innovative range of investable indexes that can be tapped to potentially improve the risk structure of end-investor portfolios and provide access to sustainable products through MSCI's ESG expertise."

"We have seen the demand for inclusion of MSCI indexes in structured products increasing over the past few years, so we are pleased to be able to provide Luma's customers with access to our universe of indexes," said Stéphane Mattatia, Global Head of Derivatives Licensing and Thematic Indexes, MSCI. "In addition, we hope Luma's users benefit from the best of MSCI's world-class research being available through Luma's platform."

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of Luma, a fully customizable, award-winning, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, create, order, and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, annuities, and more.

Launched in 2011, Luma is one of the largest and longest-tenured structured product platforms in the U.S. market and is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks to automate and optimize the full process cycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. Luma is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product, thus providing teams with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma's website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

