LumApps Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm

·3 min read

LumApps is cited as a leader among Intranet Platforms, Q1 2022 report. The Employee Experience Platform provider earns highest possible scores in the product vision and market approach criteria.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, a leading Employee Experience Platform, today announced that it was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2022, and earned the highest possible score in six criteria, including Market Approach, Product Vision and Delivery Model. Of the 12 vendors evaluated, LumApps was one of only three vendors to be named a "Leader", which is determined according to the strength of the vendor's overall strategy and current offering.

LumApps Logo (PRNewsfoto/LumApps)
LumApps Logo (PRNewsfoto/LumApps)

According to analysis by report author Cheryl McKinnon, Forrester Principal Analyst Serving Enterprise Architecture Professionals, "LumApps has a strong vision for employee experiences driven by journeys and insights. LumApps' vision for the intranet market goes beyond classic content and communication; it views its platform as an essential component of a digital EX."

Forrester further recommends that deciders, "consider LumApps for large deployments that include multilingual or mobile workers, when both Microsoft and Google ecosystems are important, when video is a key component of communications, or when EX pros have a vision of mapping communication to key journeys."

"We are very proud to be named a leader among the 12 other vendors evaluated in the report," said Sébastien Ricard, LumApps CEO. "We believe this placement further solidifies our position in the market and highlights our strong vision for the future of the employee experience: enabling our customers with intelligent employee journeys and next-level personalization."

Forrester is a leading global research and advisory firm providing insights for organizations and businesses around the world. The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2022 Report compares 12 significant market providers to help application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals select the right solution for their organization's individual needs to achieve excellent customer experience. The report's conclusions are based on 27 criteria grouped into three main categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

To learn more about The Forrester Wave™ and download the report, visit the LumApps website: www.lumapps.com.

About LumApps
LumApps is a leading Employee Experience Platform first launched in 2015 to unify the modern workforce through better communication, engagement, and instant access to information. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps intelligently connects people, information, and business applications to empower employees and enhance productivity. The product tailors each experience to the unique needs of the employee, from executives and managers to frontline workers. LumApps is a true SaaS platform designed to scale to the needs of today's largest enterprises and is easily accessible across any device or language.

With over 250 people in 7 offices located on three continents, LumApps serves prominent companies like Veolia, Airbus, Valeo, Air Liquide, The Economist and Electronic Arts, supporting more than 4 million users worldwide. To fuel its continued rapid growth and enhance the capabilities of its platform, LumApps has raised $70M in a Series C round in 2020. Learn more at www.lumapps.com

Media Contact:
Andrea LePain
eMediaJunction
andrea@emediajunction.com
617-275-8112

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumapps-recognized-as-a-leader-by-independent-research-firm-301489028.html

SOURCE LumApps

