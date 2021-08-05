U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.03
    +18.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,985.34
    +192.67 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,881.49
    +100.96 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.72
    +34.40 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.85
    +0.70 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -8.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7670
    +0.2990 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,591.71
    +925.11 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.44
    +25.54 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company reports strong quarterly and year-to-date earnings and stable asset quality

  • $1.027 million net income for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021

  • Noninterest income up 13%

  • Nonperforming assets trending downward

PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Lumbee Guaranty Bank ("Lumbee" or "Bank") (OTCQX:LUMB), reported net income of $1,027,000, or earnings per share of $0.30, compared to net income of $345,000, or earnings per share of $0.10, for the same period in 2020. For the six-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $2.089 million in 2021, or earnings per share of $0.62, compared to net income of $1.067 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, or earnings per share of $0.31. The primary causes of the increase in net income compared to prior periods were increased net interest income and a reversal of loan loss provision due to improving asset quality.

As of June 30, 2021, Lumbee reported assets of $454.6 million, an increase of nearly 20% over assets of $380.1 million as of June 30, 2020. Loans were down 9% to $195.7 million, compared to loans of $215.2 million reported June 30, 2020. Investments rose to $205.1 million from $103.2 million at the year-ago date, an increase of almost 99%. Deposits grew to $403.5 million at quarter-end, an increase of over 23% over June 30, 2020 deposits of $326.6 million. Capital levels remained strong, as shareholders equity totaled $43.8 million, or 9.63% of assets at June 30, 2021, versus $42.7 million, or 11.23% of assets at the year-ago date.

Net interest income totaled $3.41 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 19% from $2.86 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was due to recognition of fees on loans originated through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and lower interest expense due to repricing of deposits and liquidation of a $5 million Federal Home Loan Bank advance. Noninterest income was up 13% to $509 thousand in 2021's second quarter from $449 thousand in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to increased deposit service charges as account activity continues to return to pre-pandemic levels and due to other noninterest income from mortgage origination activities.

Management's continued focus on cost containment yielded a slight 1% decrease in noninterest expense versus the year-ago quarter, falling to $5.55 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 from $5.60 million for same period in 2020. Noninterest expense was $2.89 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 1% from $2.79 million in 2021's first quarter

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) continued to trend downward and were $4.2 million, or 0.93% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, as compared to $4.3 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and down 10% from $4.7 million, or 1.23% of total assets, at the year-ago date. Lumbee's low loan losses and declining NPAs allowed the Bank to reverse $100,000 of its allowance for loan losses, which augmented net income in the second quarter of 2021 and for the year. The Bank's capital position remains strong, as all capital ratios exceed the regulatory minimums to be considered "Well Capitalized".

"The second quarter of 2021 yielded solid earnings for our Bank and capped off an active first six months of the year," said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. "Our lending staff worked with our customers to complete the forgiveness process with our first rounds of PPP lending while originating nearly 250 additional PPP loans for over $8.5 million. We have been able to control costs and maintain asset quality. Our liquidity is robust, as deposits continue to increase, and as loan demand recovers, we are actively seeking opportunities to lend money in the communities we serve." Chavis continued, "As our primary goal, we continue to be focused on deploying capital into these communities via lending and helping small businesses and consumers realize their financial goals. None of this is possible without the dedication of our employees, who continue to work daily to meet the needs of our customers"

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of fourteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.

The information as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, our limited operating history, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.

Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer
Lumbee Guaranty Bank
(910) 521-9707;
kylechavis@lumbeeguarantybank.com
www.lumbeeguarantybank.com

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK



Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30,

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

5,612

$

5,586

Interest-earning deposits with banks

25,777

34,235

Total cash and cash equivalents

31,389

39,821

Net Investments

205,094

103,236

Loans receivable

195,683

215,219

Allowance for loan losses

2,280

2,177

Net loans receivable

193,403

213,042

Bank premises & equipment, net

8,745

9,084

Other assets

15,970

14,873

Total assets

$

454,601

$

380,056

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Demand deposits, Money market & NOW

$

283,150

$

211,881

Savings

37,871

30,634

Time deposits

82,436

84,069

Total deposits

403,457

326,584

Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase

1,844

1,060

Other borrowed money

98

5,129

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,421

4,608

Total liabilities

410,820

337,381

Total shareholders' equity

43,781

42,675

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

454,601

$

380,056

Book value per share

$

12.96

$

12.55

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK



Statement of Operations (unaudited) Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income

7,200

6,793

Interest Expense

397

823

Net Interest Income

6,803

5,970

Provision for loan losses

-100

175

Net Interest Income after provision

6,903

5,795

Service charges on deposit accounts

571

598

Other

530

383

Total noninterest Income

1,101

981

Realized gains/(loss) on AFS securities

-18

0

Personnel costs

3,218

3,177

Occupancy and equipment

756

769

Data processing fees

596

620

Other

978

1,030

Total noninterest expense

5,548

5,596

Net Income before income taxes

2,438

1,180

Income taxes

349

113

Net Income

2,089

1,067

Net income per common share

$

0.62

$

0.31

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK



Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended, June 30,

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income

3,589

3,245

Interest Expense

178

389

Net Interest Income

3,411

2,856

Provision for loan losses

-100

175

Net Interest Income after provision

3,511

2,681

Service charges on deposit accounts

282

265

Other

227

184

Total noninterest Income

509

449

Realized gains/(loss) on AFS securities

-18

0

Personnel costs

1,616

1,614

Occupancy and equipment

384

374

Data processing fees

286

297

Other

528

500

Total noninterest expense

2,814

2,785

Net Income before income taxes

1,188

345

Income taxes

161

0

Net Income

1,027

345

Net income per common share

$

0.30

$

0.10

SOURCE: Lumbee Guaranty Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658583/Lumbee-Guaranty-Bank-Reports-2nd-Quarter-2021-Earnings

Recommended Stories

  • Canada and Alberta Open Doors to New Indigenous Housing in Edmonton

    Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Governments of Canada and Alberta will fund new housing for Indigenous peoples in north Edmonton.

  • Why Cardinal Health Is Down Nearly 13% Today

    Investors are reading a lot (perhaps too much) into an accounting decision made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Amarin (AMRN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Amarin Corporation's conference call to discuss its second-quarter and six-month 2021 financial results and operational updates. Please be aware that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered under the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Zymergen Can Thank Cathie Wood for Its Head-Spinning Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Zymergen Inc. rallied as much as 87% from Wednesday’s record rout after one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC funds scooped up shares.The buying occurred amid Wednesday’s jaw-dropping 76% retreat, a record drop that took the shares to the lowest since its April IPO after the company pulled its forecast for 2021 sales and announced the departure of the chief executive and co-founder.Zymergen said it was working to restore investor trust, but Wall Street piled on the cr

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Royal Caribbean Group's business update and second-quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining me are Richard Fain, our chairman and executive officer; Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International; and Michael McCarthy, our vice president of investor relations.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Why settle for market-matching returns when dominant growth stocks like these can outperform the broader market?

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.