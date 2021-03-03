Lumber and Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their lumber and construction materials merchant wholesalers category offering. Users can browse unlimited company profiles, allowing them to discover 6,500+ lumber and construction materials merchant wholesaler companies, spanning across 100+ countries, which are categorized into 30+ products and services. Discover Companies for Free
Companies listed under this classification are defined as being primarily engaged in merchant wholesale distribution of lumber, plywood, millwork, and wood panels; brick, stone, and related construction materials; roofing, siding, and insulation materials; and other construction materials. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with lumber and construction materials merchant wholesaler companies from all over the world.
What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?
The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:
Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
Company performance and risk monitoring
Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Accurate and up-to-date company information
Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business
Related Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's lumber and construction materials merchant wholesalers industry group is categorized into 30+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 30+ offerings which include:
Cement slabs
Lumber supplies
Paving blocks
Vinyl siding
Plywood
Discover Companies in the Wholesale Trade Industry
BizVibe lists lumber and construction materials merchant wholesalers as a part of their wholesale trade industry. This industry contains 19 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:
Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Grocery Product Merchant Wholesalers
Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
