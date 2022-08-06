U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,229.00
    +442.91 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Lumen Announces Early Tender Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUMN
    Watchlist

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (the "Company" or "Lumen") announced today the results to date of its and its wholly owned subsidiaries' previously-announced cash tender offers for (i) any and all of the outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Any and All Notes") of Level 3 Financing, Inc. ("Level 3 Financing") (collectively, the "Any and All Tender Offers") and (ii) the outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "8.375% 2025 Notes" and, together with the 2023 Notes, the "Embarq Notes") of Embarq Florida, Inc. ("Embarq Florida") and the Company's outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Lumen Notes" and, together with the Embarq Notes, the "Maximum Tender Notes" and together with the Any and All Notes, the "Notes") (collectively, the "Maximum Tender Offers" and, together with the Any and All Tender Offers, the "Tender Offers"), each of which is subject to the limitations, restrictions, terms and conditions set forth in the Company's Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated July 25, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement"). According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Company's tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers, the tables below set forth the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 5, 2022 (such date and time, the "Early Tender Date").

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)
Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)

Any and All Tender Offers

Title of Notes

Issuer and Offeror

CUSIP
Number(s)(1)

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
Prior to the
Tender Offers

Aggregate
Principal
Amount

Tendered

as of the

Early Tender

Date

Any and All
Tender Offer
Consideration(2)

Any and All Tender
Early Tender
Premium(2)

Any and All Tender
Total
Consideration(2)(3)

5.375% Senior Notes due 2025

Level 3 Financing, Inc.

527298BH5

$800,000,000

$227,169,000

$950

$50

$1,000

5.250% Senior Notes due 2026

Level 3 Financing, Inc.

527298BM4

$775,000,000

$152,140,000

$940

$50

$990


(1)     No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP numbers. They are provided solely for the convenience of holders of the Notes.

(2)     Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the offeror. Excludes Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement), which will be paid on Notes accepted for purchase by the offeror as described below.

(3)     Includes the Any and All Tender Early Tender Premium (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement) for Notes validly tendered prior to the Early Tender Date (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the offeror.

 

Maximum Tender Offers
(Subject to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount)

Title of Notes

Issuer and Offeror

CUSIP
Number(s)(1)

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
Prior to the
Tender Offers

Aggregate
Principal
Amount

Tendered

as of the

Early Tender

Date(2)

Acceptance
Priority
Level

Maximum
Tender Offer
Consideration(3)

Maximum Tender
Early Tender
Premium(3)

Maximum
Tender Total
Consideration(3)(4)

7.125% Senior

Notes due 2023

Embarq Florida, Inc.

913026AU4

$73,999,000

$597,000

1

$950

$50

$1,000

8.375% Senior Notes due 2025

Embarq Florida, Inc.

913026AT7

$63,556,000

$9,000

2

$950

$50

$1,000

5.125% Senior Notes due 2026(5)

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

156700BB1 
U1566PAB1

$1,250,000,000

$10,346,000

3

$845

$50

$895


(1)     No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP numbers. They are provided solely for the convenience of holders of the Notes.

(2)     Certain Notes tendered will not be accepted for purchase, as described in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement and this press release.

(3)     Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the applicable offeror. Excludes Accrued Interest, which will be paid on Notes accepted for purchase by the applicable offeror as described below.

(4)     Includes the Maximum Tender Early Tender Premium (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement) for Notes validly tendered prior to the Early Tender Date (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the applicable offeror.

(5)     As further described in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement, the Lumen Notes are also subject to the Series Tender Cap of $350,000,000.

 

Because the aggregate principal amount of Maximum Tender Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date did not exceed the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount or the Series Tender Cap, the applicable offeror intends to purchase all of the Maximum Tender Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date on the terms described below.

The Divestiture Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement) has been satisfied. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions to the Tender Offers described in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement, the applicable offeror intends to accept for purchase, and to make payments on August 9, 2022 (such date, subject to change without notice, the "Early Settlement Date") for, all of the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Early Tender Date (as summarized in the tables above).

In conjunction with the Any and All Tender Offers, the Company also announced that Level 3 Financing has not to date received the Required Consents (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement) sought in connection with its accompanying solicitations (each, a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") of consents (each, a "Consent" and, collectively, the "Consents") from holders of the Any and All Notes, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement, to amend certain provisions of the respective indenture under which the Any and All Notes were issued. Consequently, unless the Required Consents are received prior to the Expiration Date (as defined below), the Any and All Notes will continue to be subject to the terms of the respective indenture currently governing such Any and All Notes.

Additional Information About the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations

The Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations will expire at midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on August 19, 2022, unless extended by the applicable offeror with respect to the applicable Tender Offer (and, as applicable, Consent Solicitation) (such date and time, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date") or earlier terminated. No tenders of Notes or deliveries of related Consents submitted after the Expiration Date will be valid. The Early Tender Date was the deadline for holders to validly withdraw tenders of Notes (or, as applicable, validly revoke Consents). Accordingly, Notes tendered (with, as applicable, related Consents delivered) prior to or after the Early Tender Date may no longer be withdrawn or revoked, subject to applicable law.

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement, which holders of Notes can obtain in the manner described below.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as the dealer managers for the Tender Offers and the solicitation agents for the Consent Solicitations. Questions and requests for assistance regarding the terms of the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations should be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect), Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808 (toll-free) or (212) 761-1057 (collect), Barclays Capital Inc. at (800) 438-3242 (toll-free) or (212) 528-7581 (collect), RBC Capital Markets, LLC at (877) 381-2099 (toll-free) or (212) 618-7843 (collect) or TD Securities (USA) LLC at (866) 584-2096 (toll-free) or (212) 827-2842 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement and other documents relating to the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Company's tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations, at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers only) or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free) (for all others) or contact@gbsc-usa.com.

None of the Company, Level 3 Financing, Embarq Florida, any subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, managers or officers of any of the aforementioned parties, the dealer managers and solicitation agents, the tender and information agent or the trustees with respect to the Notes is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offers or deliver any Consents pursuant to the Consent Solicitations, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation.

This press release is for information purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes in the Tender Offers. The Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations are not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations are required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations will be deemed to be made on behalf of the applicable offeror by the dealer managers and solicitation agents, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

The applicable offeror reserves the right, subject to applicable law, with respect to any or all of the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations, as applicable, to (a) waive in whole or in part any or all conditions to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations, as applicable; (b) delay the acceptance for purchase of any Notes or delay the purchase of any Notes; or (c) otherwise modify or terminate any Tender Offer with respect to one or more series of Notes or the related Consent Solicitation, as applicable.

About Lumen

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release and other of Lumen's oral or written statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Lumen's control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by Lumen in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations; the ability of the applicable offeror to consummate the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations; corporate developments that could preclude, impair or delay the aforementioned transactions due to restrictions under the federal securities laws; changes in the credit ratings of the applicable offeror; changes in the cash requirements, financial position, financing plans or investment plans of the applicable offeror; changes in general market, economic, tax, regulatory or industry conditions; and other risks referenced from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in the SEC filings of Lumen and Level 3 Parent, LLC, you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lumen undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about the applicable offeror's intentions contained in any forward-looking statements reflects such offeror's intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and their assumptions as of such date. Lumen may change its intentions, strategies or plans (including the plans expressed herein) without notice at any time and for any reason.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-announces-early-tender-results-301601087.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the ‘biggest mistake’ people make with their money (and psst: it has to do with savings)

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Warren Buffett, the infamous 91 year-old Oracle of Omaha, is worth roughly $100 billion dollars — and could clearly spend frivolously. The guidance is that you will need roughly 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account.

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla shareholders approve 3-for-1 stock split, Musk teases Cybertruck

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian highlights the main takeaways from Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines were overshadowed by the company's third-quarter guidance.

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla's About to Do Something Extra Special

    The Tesla CEO tells shareholders the move may not be "economically sensible" but is a cool idea anyway.

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from its strategy to operate as a multiproduct company and growing strength across its auto refinance product.

  • Tesla sets Aug 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares

    Chief Executive Elon Musk owns 15.6% of Tesla, according to Refinitiv data, after selling millions of shares last year. Each stockholder of record on Aug. 17 will get a dividend of two additional shares for each share held, to be distributed after close of trading on Aug. 24, the company said. The new share split comes two years after a five-for-one split helped bring down the price of the high-flying stock within the reach of ordinary investors.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • Tiny IPO Spikes 1,150% in US Debut in Wake of AMTD Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- For the seventh time this year, a tiny US listing by a company based in China or Hong Kong is seeing a wild price surge after its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysThis time, it’s Hong Kong’s Magic Empire Globa

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Is Trending Stock Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Devon Energy (DVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • This savings account is now paying 5% — plus other accounts that offer $100+ cash bonuses and more

    The national average interest rate for savings accounts is a paltry 0.11%, according to Bankrate data from July 27. Many online banks offer rates far higher than the national average — something you may want to consider as pros say that despite high inflation, most Americans need somewhere between 3-12 months of income in a safe spot like a high-yield savings account. “A good way to combat inflation is to seek out higher interest rates on savings accounts which slows the impact of inflation on your cash,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking expert at NerdWallet.

  • Real Estate Titan Zillow Sees Tough Times Ahead in Housing

    The residential real estate market has stumbled, after soaring in the first 18 months of the covid pandemic.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 10 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts recommend buying despite their earnings miss. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts recommend buying, go directly to Analysts Say Buy These 5 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss. The pessimists have been right about the contraction in the United States economy over […]

  • GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms

    The industrial giant will separate into three new companies that could be worth more than it is now.

  • Elon Musk Says Only Two Things Could Make Him Leave Tesla

    Elon Musk enjoys and cultivates celebrity status as the CEO of Tesla . Fanboys of the executive fell over themselves at the Aug. 4 annual meeting to show their appreciation for Musk's role in developing electric vehicles. In addition to Tesla, he runs SpaceX, Boring Co. and Neuralink.

  • Blackstone is preparing a record $50 billion vehicle to scoop up real estate bargains during the downturn — here's how to lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.

  • Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Roblox's (RBLX) second-quarter 2022 performance is expected to have benefited from growth in engagement hours and strength in the user base.

  • Brazil's Lula advised to buy back Petrobras refineries - study author

    (Reuters) -An oil and gas industry study commissioned by the campaign of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the October elections will recommend bolstering Petrobras' refining capacity, including through the reversal of refinery privatizations, one of the study's authors told Reuters. The study also proposes new investments and the resumption of refinery projects abandoned by Petrobras after the state-run oil company decided to focus on production from its offshore pre-salt fields as it recovered from Brazil’s biggest ever corruption probe, the so-called Car Wash scandal. Among the proposals is the possibility of Petrobras regaining ownership of the RLAM refinery in Bahia, said study co-author William Nozaki, on the Workers Party team advising Lula on Petrobras affairs.