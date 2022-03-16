Annette Murphy named Regional President, EMEA and APAC

Francis Thangasamy promoted to Managing Director, APAC

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced Annette Murphy has taken on a newly created role as Regional President, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC), and Francis Thangasamy has been promoted to Managing Director, Asia Pacific.

Lumen announces executive appointments for Asia Pacific region

In addition to leading the EMEA region at Lumen, Murphy will now also have executive oversight and responsibility for business results in APAC. A key focus of her role will be to leverage the company's extensive capabilities and skills across the two regions, to optimise customer success for international clients. She will also contribute to global strategy and work closely with the wider organisation, helping Lumen deliver on its commitment to further human progress through technology.

Murphy was formerly Managing Director, EMEA at Lumen, having joined the company in April 2021. She previously held a range of executive roles at telecoms companies across EMEA and the US.

"Asia Pacific is an important region for Lumen and our customers, and I am delighted to take on an expanded role to oversee its success," said Murphy. "I am excited about the future and see incredible opportunity for growth, expansion, and helping organisations in the region to digitally transform to drive their businesses forward."

In his new role, Thangasamy will be responsible for leading the Lumen Asia Pacific region, including developing and executing the commercial strategy and P&L accountability. He will oversee teams across all go-to-market and operational functions, including sales, marketing, and customer success.

Thangasamy has been with Lumen since 2007, in a variety of senior management positions, most recently as Vice President, Product, Marketing and Operations. During his tenure he has driven various transformation initiatives and forged several strategic partnerships to advance the business. He has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry.

"Francis has been instrumental in the success of Lumen Asia Pacific for many years, and his expertise will be vital in leading our operations in the region and driving the next phase of our growth," said Murphy. "We are thrilled to have him in this role, and I look forward to working with him to accomplish great things together."

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead the Lumen Asia Pacific region," said Thangasamy. "APAC is experiencing tremendous technological innovation, changing the way companies work, and Lumen is perfectly placed to support their evolving needs and help them thrive. The powerful Lumen platform and our expansive network enables customers to take advantage of next-generation business applications and data, to deliver amazing digital experiences. I am excited to work with Annette and the talented APAC team to drive continued success for both Lumen and our customers in this flourishing region."

