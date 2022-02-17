U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Lumen scrubbed more than 20,000 enterprise DDoS attacks in 2021

·3 min read
In this article:
  • LUMN

Latest DDoS Report reveals recent trends in DDoS attacks, plus predictions for 2022

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to track Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks around the world, and today the company released a report that details the DDoS statistics and trends seen in the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

To compile these findings, the security team at Lumen analyzed intelligence from Black Lotus Labs – the company’s threat research arm – and attack trends from the Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service platform, which integrates countermeasures directly into the company’s extensive and deeply peered global network.

Speed Read:

  • In 2021, the three most attacked verticals were Telecommunications, Software and Technology, and Government. This is likely due to the level of disruption – and any potential financial gain – that these types of attacks can generate.

  • In Q4 2021, there was an increase in the number of unique Command and Control (C2) servers tracked for the pervasive DDoS botnets Gafgyt and Mirai, indicating that actors continue to manipulate their code to keep these botnets thriving.

  • Voice providers became a target later in the year, and malicious actors could view this early success as an opportunity for future attacks.

  • Financial gain is a significant motivator for attackers, and there were spikes in the use of ransom DDoS attacks throughout the year. This trend is expected to continue into 2022 and beyond.

  • Reflection-style attacks continue to be widely used – likely because they require relatively little effort to generate large attacks.

In 2021, the three most attacked verticals were Telecommunications, Software and Technology, and Government.

Read the full report here: tinyurl.com/ykmm2dsz

"Reflection vectors continue to have a significant impact on businesses worldwide," said Mark Dehus, director of information security for Black Lotus Labs, the threat research arm of Lumen Technologies. "This trend will likely continue in the coming years. It will take an industry-wide, collaborative effort to help mitigate sources of reflection. In addition, DDoS botnets will persist, and given the recent targeting of voice services, VoIP providers should ensure their security strategies address the risk going forward."

Dehus continued, "At Black Lotus Labs, we continue to do our part to track and mitigate botnets at their core. We strongly encourage business to understand and monitor their public attack surface to avoid having their resources abused and leveraged to launch attacks. We also encourage businesses to have a DDoS mitigation service in place to help minimize the impact of any future attacks.

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Services not available everywhere. Business customers only. Lumen may change, cancel or substitute products and services, or vary them by service area at its sole discretion without notice. ©2021 Lumen Technologies. All Rights Reserved.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-scrubbed-more-than-20-000-enterprise-ddos-attacks-in-2021--301484365.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

